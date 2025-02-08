Brain`s Immune Gatekeepers: How Tregs Protect Memory and Health

Scientists have discovered a hidden army of Tregs in the brain that not only regulate immunity but also help preserve memory and nerve cell regeneration!

Tregs Living at the Brain Boundary Serve as Gatekeepers

Absence of Tregs Damages a Memory-Making Area of the Brain

How Do Tregs Control Other Cells?

Pathway for Understanding and Treating Neurodegenerative Diseases

Regulatory T cells are immune cells that have long been known to have a function in inflammatory control. In the event of an infection, these so-called Tregs prevent the immune system from going into overdrive and incorrectly attacking the body's own organs.Researchers at Harvard Medical School have uncovered a separate population of Tregs living in the protective layers of healthy mice's brains, and its repertory extends far beyond inflammation regulation.The study, published in, demonstrates that these specialized Tregs not only regulate access to the brain's inner regions but also ensure the normal regeneration of nerve cells in an area of the brain where short-term memories are produced and retained.The study, funded in part by the National Institutes of Health, is a significant step toward understanding the complicated interplay of immune cells in the brain. If the findings are duplicated in more animal studies and validated in people, the discovery could pave the way for new approaches to preventing or reducing disease-causing inflammation in the brain (1)."We discovered a previously unknown, distinct compartment of regulatory T cells residing in the meninges surrounding the brain and involved in a variety of protective functions, including acting as gatekeepers for other immune cells and nerve cell regeneration," said study senior author Diane Mathis, the Morton Grove-Rasmussen Professor of Immunohematology in the Blavatnik Institute at HMS.The findings contribute to a growing body of data demonstrating that Tregs transcend beyond their usual immune-regulatory functions to act as tissue-specific health guardians, according to the researchers. Earlier research headed by Mathis demonstrated that Tregs in the muscles are activated during intensive physical activity to combat exercise-induced inflammation and preserve muscular health."The Tregs that we found in the meninges are endowed with skills customized to fit the needs of this particular tissue," said research main author Miguel Marin-Rodero, a Ph.D. student in the immunology department at Harvard Medical School in the Benoist-Mathis lab. "These findings are consistent with other studies showing that Tregs turn on and off specific genes to match the identity and needs of the organ they reside in- they are really the best immune cells ever."The meninges, three tissue layers beneath the skull, protect the brain and spinal cord from injury, poisons, and infection. This brain boundary has a diversified population of immune cells. Most of these cells are inherent, and their roles and functions are pretty well understood. However, the brain border also contains adaptive immune cells, many of which arise after birth and play unknown functions in brain immunity. The current study examines Tregs, a type of adaptive immune cell, at the body-brain interface.To further understand the significance of Tregs in this situation, researchers adopted a genetic approach to deplete them from mice's meninges. The meninges of animals lacking Tregs produced greater than normal levels of interferon-gamma, resulting in extensive inflammation of the meninges. Treg elimination also allowed interferon-producing, inflammation-fueling immune cells and activated immune cells to enter the brain's inner regions, which were previously kept at bay by Tregs. These immune cells, no longer held back by Tregs, entered the brain, causing extensive inflammation and tissue damage. According to the researchers, the ensuing inflammation was similar to the damage and immune-cell activity observed in human and mouse brains with Alzheimer's disease."These experiments demonstrate that Tregs in the meninges act as gatekeepers to guard the innermost regions of the brain," according to Marin-Rodero.Next, the researchers looked at how lowering Tregs affected different brain regions. Not every brain region was affected equally in the absence of Tregs, inflammatory cells concentrated mostly in the hippocampus, a region of the brain important in learning, memory formation and storage, and spatial navigation. The hippocampus is also one of the few regions in rodent and human brains that continues to grow neurons into adulthood, thus an attack on this area may have consequences for memory formation.Neural stem cells in the hippocampus saw the most severe alterations as a result of Treg reduction. These cells are important because they have the ability to differentiate into a variety of specialized brain cells. However, in the absence of Tregs, their ability to develop into other cells was significantly reduced. Their activity reduced or stopped completely, and they began to die off.The researchers found that Treg depletion left a "scar" in the hippocampus, resulting in a lasting functional deficit in short-term memory formation. Treg-deficient mice exhibited short-term memory issues that persisted for months after their Tregs were restored to normal.In a final set of studies, the researchers discovered that Tregs in the brains of healthy mice limit inflammation-driving immune cells by competing for a shared resource, a growth factor known as IL-2. When Tregs were eliminated, other immune cells were able to consume the cellular fuel, grow rapidly, and create inflammatory proteins.Inflammation has long been linked to numerous neurodegenerative diseases, therefore Mathis' next inquiry is whether Tregs in human brains play a role in reducing the inflammation that drives these degenerative processes.Mathis' team is currently investigating this subject with a mouse model of Alzheimer's illness. They are also collaborating with colleagues in the neuropathology and neurosurgery departments at Massachusetts General Hospital to look into this mechanism in human brains with Alzheimer's.In recent years, Treg-based therapies have sparked interest in the idea of utilizing these cells to treat immune-mediated illnesses at the organ or tissue level. These efforts include the development of lab-modified Tregs (CAR-Tregs and T-cell receptor Tregs), as well as the discovery of therapeutic agents capable of altering Treg function in a precise and site-specific manner."Understanding exactly how Tregs perform their protective duties could one day help us design treatments that boost their activity to modulate a wide range of disease processes," according to Mathis.Source-Medindia