Brain Copper: The Unsung Defender Against Alzheimer's?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 30 2025 4:19 PM

Higher copper levels in the brain may help slow memory loss and reduce Alzheimer’s pathology, suggests a major community-based study.

Highlights:
  • Brain copper was directly linked to reduced amyloid plaques and tau tangles
  • The study analyzed autopsy data of 657 older adults over two decades
  • Copper supports mitochondrial function, antioxidant defense, and brain signaling
Alzheimer's disease (AD) remains one of the most dreaded neurodegenerative diseases in the present day, characterized by memory loss, cognitive deterioration, and atrophy of the brain. Genetics and lifestyle are frequently cited as determining factors, but new research is shedding light on something that was previously overlooked: trace metals in the brain. One such metal is copper, already recognized to play a biological role in enzymatic reactions and antioxidant defense, which is now also being referred to as a potential neuroprotector (1 Trusted Source
Brain copper may protect from cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease pathology: a community-based study

Go to source).
A recent study by the Aging Project and the Rush University Medical Center, a community-based initiative, suggested that higher copper levels in the human brain can aid in slowing cognitive decline and pathology against Alzheimer's disease.


The Copper Connection

Although several studies have focused on blood copper levels, this one stands out because it directly assesses the brain copper levels of post-mortem specimens. The team linked this to each participant's clinical history, cognitive trajectory, and post-mortem neuropathology.

Higher brain copper was significantly associated with:
  • Slower rate of cognitive decline
  • Lower burden of Alzheimer’s pathology, including amyloid plaques and tau tangles
This suggests that it’s not just how much copper you have in your body—but where it resides—that could make a difference in aging brains.


Copper’s Neuroprotective Role

Copper plays a key role in:
  • Mitochondrial function (energy production)
  • Antioxidant defense via enzymes like superoxide dismutase (SOD1)
  • Synaptic plasticity and neurotransmitter function
The study suggests that adequate brain copper levels may preserve these critical functions, protecting against Alzheimer's disease. Resilience against cellular stress and protein misfolding can be offered with adequate copper levels.

However, balance is key. Both deficiency and excess of copper can be harmful—too much copper may promote oxidative stress, while too little can impair vital enzyme activity.


Not Just a Questionnaire, But a Real Brain Assessment

The researchers examined autopsy results of 657 participants in an ongoing study (the Rush Memory and Aging Project [MAP]), a longitudinal effort with older people in approximately 40 retirement villages, subsidized housing projects, and their private homes in the Chicagoland area.

Participants enrolled without dementia and consented to annual clinical evaluations and brain donation postmortem. Between 1997 and 2017, 884 participants died and underwent autopsy; 680 had brain metal levels measured, and after exclusions for outliers and incomplete data, 657 participants with complete cognitive, neuropathological, and brain copper data across four brain regions were included in the final analysis.


What This Means for Future Alzheimer’s Prevention

While it's too early to recommend copper supplementation as a treatment, this study raises questions like
  • Could the risk assessment of Alzheimer's include tracking of brain copper?
  • Could copper-targeting drugs help preserve brain health?
  • Is there a critical window in midlife where copper regulation could protect aging neurons?
Further research is needed to determine whether dietary copper intake, genetic factors, or lifestyle practices can influence copper transport into the brain.

This groundbreaking study demonstrates that copper in the brain—not just in the blood—may help preserve cognitive function. As a vital trace element, copper could play a role in preventing Alzheimer's disease, supporting memory in the elderly, and maintaining brain health.

Reference:
  1. Brain copper may protect from cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease pathology: a community-based study - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9764421/)

Source-Medindia


