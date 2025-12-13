Did You Know? Nearly 10 million wrinkle-relaxing Botox treatments were performed in 2024 alone! #Botox #Aesthetics #AntiAging #SkinHealth #CosmeticProcedures #MedIndia

Botulinum Toxin Treatment of the Upper Face

A beginner-friendly guide to Botox and injectables, what they are, how they work, what to expect, and how to stay safe.

Botox for the First Time? Read This Before You Try It

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does Botox hurt?

A: Most people feel only a quick pinch. Numbing cream can be used if needed.

Q: How long do Botox results last?

A: Generally 3-6 months, depending on your muscle strength and metabolism.

Q: When will I see results?

A: Subtle changes appear in 3-5 days; full results in 7-14 days.

Q: Is Botox different from fillers?

A: Yes. Botox relaxes muscles; fillers add volume. They treat different concerns.

Q: Can beginners look "frozen"?

A: Only with excessive dosing or poor technique. Skilled injectors aim for natural movement.