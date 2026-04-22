Boredom`s Dual Nature: How It Can Spark Creativity or Lead to Disengagement

Boredom can either spark creativity or lead to disengagement, depending on how the brain responds to it.

Boredom as the originator of a desideratum - reflections on the creative and suppressive consequences of boredom in the school context

Boredom, sustained attention and the default mode network

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the link between boredom and creativity?

A: Boredom can create mental space that supports idea generation and creative thinking, depending on how a person responds to it.

Q: How does the default mode network relate to boredom?

A: The default mode network becomes active during boredom and supports mind-wandering, reflection, and internal thought.

Q: Can boredom be harmful to mental health?

A: Boredom can have negative effects like disengagement if prolonged, but it can also signal unmet psychological needs.

Q: Does reducing screen time help creativity?

A: Yes, reducing constant screen use allows the brain to enter low-stimulation states that support creative thinking.

Q: Why do some people handle boredom better than others?

A: Individual personality traits and environment influence whether boredom leads to creativity or withdrawal.