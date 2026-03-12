REGISTER
Boost IVF Success: 7 Science-Backed Fertility Tips

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Mar 12 2026 12:52 PM

Experts reveal lifestyle and medical strategies that may help improve IVF success rates for couples undergoing fertility treatment.

Highlights:
  • Maintaining a healthy weight may improve fertility outcomes during IVF
  • Reducing stress and improving sleep may support hormonal balance
  • Avoiding smoking and alcohol can help improve egg and sperm quality
About 1 in 6 people worldwide experience infertility, according to estimates from the World Health Organisation (WHO). This means around 17.5% of the global adult population faces challenges in conceiving (1 Trusted Source
Lifestyle and IVF Outcomes

Go to source).
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is one of the most widely used fertility treatments worldwide. The procedure involves fertilizing an egg with sperm in a laboratory and transferring the embryo into the uterus.

Although medical technology has improved IVF outcomes, doctors say lifestyle factors can also influence fertility and treatment success. Adopting healthy habits before and during treatment may help improve reproductive health and increase the chances of pregnancy (2 Trusted Source
The current status of IVF: are we putting the needs of the individual first?

Go to source).

7 Tips That May Help Improve IVF Success

1. Maintain a Healthy Body Weight
Both obesity and being underweight can affect hormone balance and ovulation. Achieving a healthy body mass index (BMI) may improve the body's response to fertility medications used during IVF.

2. Follow a Fertility-Friendly Diet
A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats can support reproductive health. Nutrients such as folic acid, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids may help support egg and sperm quality.

3. Manage Stress
Fertility treatment can be emotionally demanding. Techniques such as meditation, yoga, counseling, and relaxation exercises may help reduce stress and support overall well-being during IVF treatment.

4. Get Enough Sleep
Sleep plays an important role in regulating hormones. Poor sleep patterns may affect reproductive hormones, which can influence fertility and overall health.

5. Avoid Smoking and Alcohol
Smoking and alcohol can negatively affect egg quality, sperm health, and embryo development. Doctors recommend stopping smoking and limiting alcohol intake when trying to conceive.

6. Limit Caffeine Intake
High caffeine intake has been linked to fertility issues in some studies. Fertility experts usually recommend limiting caffeine consumption during fertility treatment.

7. Follow Your Fertility Specialist’s Instructions
IVF treatment involves carefully timed medications, monitoring visits, and procedures. Following medical instructions closely can help optimize treatment outcomes.

Key Lifestyle Factors That May Influence IVF Success


Factor Why It Matters
Healthy weight Supports hormone balance
Fertility-friendly diet Improves egg and sperm health
Stress management Helps maintain hormonal stability
Quality sleep Supports reproductive hormone regulation
Avoid smoking and alcohol Protects reproductive health
Limit caffeine May improve fertility outcomes
Follow medical guidance Ensures proper IVF treatment timing

IVF Success Rates Continue to Improve

Advances in reproductive medicine, laboratory techniques, and embryo screening have steadily improved IVF success rates over the past decades. However, experts emphasize that combining medical treatment with healthy lifestyle habits may provide the best chances of a successful pregnancy. Couples planning IVF should discuss lifestyle changes and fertility optimization strategies with their healthcare provider before starting treatment (3 Trusted Source
1 in 6 People Globally Affected by Infertility

Go to source).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is IVF?

A: IVF (in vitro fertilization) is a fertility treatment where eggs are fertilized with sperm in a laboratory and the embryo is then transferred to the uterus.

Q: Does stress affect IVF success?

A: High stress may influence hormones and overall health, which can indirectly affect fertility outcomes.

Q: Can diet improve IVF success?

A: A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats may support reproductive health.

Q: Does age affect IVF success rates?

A: Yes. Fertility and egg quality generally decline with age, which can affect IVF success.

Q: Should both partners change their lifestyle before IVF?

A: Yes. Healthy habits in both partners can improve egg quality, sperm health, and overall treatment outcomes.


References:
  1. Lifestyle and IVF Outcomes - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27609400/)
  2. The current status of IVF: are we putting the needs of the individual first? - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10725012/)
  3. 1 in 6 People Globally Affected by Infertility - (https://www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2023-1-in-6-people-globally-affected-by-infertility)

