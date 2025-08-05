Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, August 05). Bone and Joint Day: Strengthen the Framework of Your Life . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 05, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/bone-and-joint-day-strengthen-the-framework-of-your-life-220643-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Bone and Joint Day: Strengthen the Framework of Your Life". Medindia. Aug 05, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/bone-and-joint-day-strengthen-the-framework-of-your-life-220643-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Bone and Joint Day: Strengthen the Framework of Your Life". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/bone-and-joint-day-strengthen-the-framework-of-your-life-220643-1.htm. (accessed Aug 05, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Bone and Joint Day: Strengthen the Framework of Your Life. Medindia, viewed Aug 05, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/bone-and-joint-day-strengthen-the-framework-of-your-life-220643-1.htm.