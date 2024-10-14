Body Weight and Birth Complications: A Global Health Concern

- Migrant women in Sweden face higher pregnancy complications linked to body weight
Body Weight Influences Pregnancy Complications"We know that overweight and obesity are associated with numerous problems during pregnancy and labor in women born in Sweden. As a result, we wanted to see if differences in body weight could explain any of the disparities in pregnancy problems among women born in different countries. If you know there are health inequalities, you want to know why, so you can do something about them in the next step," says Pontus Henriksson, senior associate professor at Linköping University's Department of Health, Medicine, and Caring Sciences, who led the study published in The Lancet Public Health.
"For example, we determined that approximately half of all cases of gestational diabetes might be averted. This applies to both Swedish and foreign-born women," explains Maryam Shirvanifar, a Ph.D. student in the current project and the study's first author.
Healthy Body Weight Reduces Pregnancy ComplicationsThe researchers believe that promoting a healthy weight can benefit all women, regardless of where they were born.
"A healthy weight benefits everyone. Pontus Henriksson believes that the earlier obesity is detected, the better, because it is difficult to treat after it has developed.
The study presents a confusing picture. The importance of body weight varies depending on the difficulties. For example, high body weight is more likely to cause gestational diabetes than other issues.
From 2000 to 2020, the researchers tracked nearly two million pregnancies, which accounted for nearly all births in Sweden. The researchers looked at eight problems that can occur during pregnancy, labor, or both. Using data from different national registries, scientists were able to analyze the association between a woman's BMI at her first prenatal visit and complications based on where the mother was born.
Source-Medindia