Blood Clues to Future Heart Risks in Diabetes

Epigenetic biomarkers predict macrovascular events in individuals with type 2 diabetes
Go to source). Traditional risk assessments rely on demographic and clinical factors (e.g., age, blood pressure, cholesterol), which are often viewed as blunt tools in comparison to more direct approaches.
This is where epigenetic biomarkers, specifically DNA methylation patterns in blood—emerge as powerful predictors of future macrovascular complications in people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes.
What is the Methylation Risk Score?The Methylation Risk Score (MRS) is a numerical value derived from a person’s DNA profile. It reflects how likely an individual is to develop a particular condition or respond to treatment.
MRS is used to investigate the relationships between DNAm and a phenotype, find biomarkers for environmental exposures, perform interaction and mediation analysis, and forecast a person's likelihood of developing a disease or the effectiveness of treatment.
MRS is very helpful in identifying correlations between several single DNAm sites and a trait, particularly in situations where an individual locus lacks the potential to achieve statistical significance.
461 Significant Methylation SitesTo identify blood markers that could predict future heart and blood vessel problems in people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, researchers studied over 853,307 DNA sites from blood samples taken when patients first joined the study.
Researchers looked at 752 people in Sweden who had recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and had no prior history of cardiovascular disease. Within seven years, about 102 participants developed serious macrovascular events.
The team scanned DNA methylation across hundreds of thousands of loci and identified 461 significant methylation sites—notably near genes like ARID3A, GATA5, HDAC4, IRS2, and TMEM51
Methylation Risk Score (MRS)From these 461 sites, the team built an 87-marker MRS that could strongly predict future heart and blood vessel problems.
- The MRS achieved an impressive 81% prediction accuracy, compared with 54–62% accuracy from conventional risk assessments like UKPDS, SCORE2-Diabetes, and Framingham.
- When combined with standard health indicators (age, blood pressure, cholesterol), accuracy rose to 84%.
The Study Strength: Ability to Predict Heart RiskThe most compelling outcome from the study is that the test can predict the negative predictive value of about 95.9–96%, which is a tool that helps to rule out individuals who are unlikely to suffer from macrovascular events.
However, the positive prediction (who will experience an event) is not so definite with the short follow-up period, which is probably the reason why it should be observed longer to refine it further.
Findings Hold True Across StudiesIn an attempt to determine whether the findings are applicable for other studies, researchers tested the MRS built from DNA methylation patterns in two independent studies, the OPTIMED and EPIC-Potsdam. They identified the same DNA markers in many instances.
Even a smaller version of a study with only five markers proved efficient when combined with the standard health checks, with a prediction accuracy of about 80 percent. Blood-based epigenetic biomarkers, especially the MRS markers built from DNA methylation patterns, could potentially predict the amount of cardiovascular risk in people with type 2 diabetes. Cardiovascular disease, particularly coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke, is the most common secondary condition affecting people with diabetes. This study could potentially save them from the silent deaths! But a long-term follow-up and broader validation are required for the study to be implemented as personalized prevention.
