About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Blood Cancer Action Plan to Transform Cancer Care and Survival

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Sep 6 2024 11:39 AM

Highlights:
  • Blood cancer claimed nearly 940,000 years of life in the UK between 2009 and 2019
  • Blood cancer survival rates in the UK are lower compared to similar wealthy countries
  • Blood Cancer UK are urging policymakers to adopt the recommendations to reduce inequities in blood cancer treatment
Blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, are part of a broader group of over 100 types of blood-related malignancies. A recent study reveals that between 2009 and 2019, blood cancer resulted in nearly one million (940,000) years of life lost in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Shockingly, blood cancer survival rates in the UK are lower than those in other similarly wealthy countries, according to a new analysis (1 Trusted Source
Blood cancer survival in the UK is overshadowed by that in other countries

Go to source).
Blood cancers have the potential to spread quickly and aggressively, particularly in individuals who are otherwise healthy and may not recognize the warning signs.

Symptoms can often be mistaken for less serious conditions, leading to delayed diagnosis. Raising awareness about the symptoms of blood cancers and educating healthcare professionals to identify these early warning signals are crucial steps to improving survival rates.


Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
Test Your Knowledge on Blood Cancer
Blood Cancer Overview Blood cancer or hematological cancer is cancer affecting the normal production and function of the various blood cells. Take this quiz and learn about the various types of blood ...
Advertisement

Blood Cancer Awareness Month: A Call to Action

In September, while observing Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Blood Cancer UK introduced a comprehensive Action Plan titled "Taking Blood Cancer Out of the Shadows: A Plan to Increase Survival in the UK".

This landmark report proposes five critical strategies to boost survival rates and address inequities in care and treatment for people with blood cancer.


Advertisement
About Leukemia
About Leukemia
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Five Key Strategies to Improve Blood Cancer Care

The Action Plan developed by Blood Cancer UK offers a roadmap to improve care for blood cancer patients. The five key recommendations are:
  1. Enhancing the Blood Cancer Workforce: Strengthening the blood cancer workforce by addressing staffs shortages and ensuring adequate training.
  2. Improving Early Diagnosis: Prioritizing early detection efforts to catch the disease at its earliest and treatable stages.
  3. Removing Barriers to Care: Eliminating obstacles that prevent patients from accessing timely and effective treatment.
  4. Increasing Access to Treatments: Expanding the availability of new drugs and clinical trials for blood cancer patients.
  5. Better Use of Data to Drive Improvements: Leveraging data to guide improvements in treatment, care, and survival outcomes.

Advertisement
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia - Incidence Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Prognosis
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia - Incidence Causes Symptoms Diagnosis Treatment Prognosis
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Disparities in Survival of Blood Cancer

After data analysis, researchers discovered that several factors, including social background, geography, and ethnicity significantly influence blood cancer survival rates.

For example, if everyone diagnosed with blood cancer in England had the same five-year survival rate as the wealthiest 20% of the population, approximately 6,500 deaths could be prevented each year.

Additionally, the report highlights disparities in blood cancer outcomes based on ethnicity and geographic location, pointing to the need for targeted interventions.

Blood Cancer UK's analysis also shows that blood cancer survival rates in the UK are lower than those in other wealthy countries. An independent review of international cancer registry data confirmed that, for all types of blood cancer, survival rates in the UK lag behind those in comparable nations.

For instance, survival rates for Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer affecting the lymphatic system, are higher in countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Lithuania, and Ireland.


Blood Cancer Rising Among Young Adults in India
Blood Cancer Rising Among Young Adults in India
In India, the prevalence of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a rare yet treatable form of blood cancer, is markedly surging among young adults aged 30 to 40.

Quality of Blood Cancer Care

Professor Adele Fielding, a haematology expert, expressed concerns about the declining standards of blood cancer care in the UK. She pointed out the need for more staffing, greater access to new drugs, and an increase in clinical trials.

Additionally, she emphasized the importance of rebuilding the framework of clinical academics to support ongoing research and development in blood cancer treatment.Helen Rowntree, CEO of Blood Cancer UK, confirmed these concerns and stressed the urgency of addressing gaps in care and support for those living with blood cancer.

Despite significant progress in blood cancer research over the past 60 years, the disease remains the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the UK. Rowntree called on the government and policymakers to implement the recommendations outlined in the Action Plan, ensuring that the UK becomes a leader in blood cancer treatment.

Blood Cancer UK encourages the public to get involved by contacting their Medical Practitioner and urging them to support the recommendations in the report. By advocating for these changes, the public can help bring blood cancer out of the shadows and create a brighter future for those affected by the disease.

Reference:
  1. Blood cancer survival in the UK is overshadowed by that in other countries - (https://bloodcancer.org.uk/news/uk-blood-cancer-action-plan-launched/)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement