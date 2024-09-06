Blood Cancer Action Plan to Transform Cancer Care and Survival

- Blood cancer claimed nearly 940,000 years of life in the UK between 2009 and 2019
- Blood cancer survival rates in the UK are lower compared to similar wealthy countries
- Blood Cancer UK are urging policymakers to adopt the recommendations to reduce inequities in blood cancer treatment
Blood cancer survival in the UK is overshadowed by that in other countries
Blood cancers have the potential to spread quickly and aggressively, particularly in individuals who are otherwise healthy and may not recognize the warning signs.
Symptoms can often be mistaken for less serious conditions, leading to delayed diagnosis. Raising awareness about the symptoms of blood cancers and educating healthcare professionals to identify these early warning signals are crucial steps to improving survival rates.
Blood Cancer Awareness Month: A Call to ActionIn September, while observing Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Blood Cancer UK introduced a comprehensive Action Plan titled "Taking Blood Cancer Out of the Shadows: A Plan to Increase Survival in the UK".
This landmark report proposes five critical strategies to boost survival rates and address inequities in care and treatment for people with blood cancer.
Five Key Strategies to Improve Blood Cancer CareThe Action Plan developed by Blood Cancer UK offers a roadmap to improve care for blood cancer patients. The five key recommendations are:
- Enhancing the Blood Cancer Workforce: Strengthening the blood cancer workforce by addressing staffs shortages and ensuring adequate training.
- Improving Early Diagnosis: Prioritizing early detection efforts to catch the disease at its earliest and treatable stages.
- Removing Barriers to Care: Eliminating obstacles that prevent patients from accessing timely and effective treatment.
- Increasing Access to Treatments: Expanding the availability of new drugs and clinical trials for blood cancer patients.
- Better Use of Data to Drive Improvements: Leveraging data to guide improvements in treatment, care, and survival outcomes.
Disparities in Survival of Blood CancerAfter data analysis, researchers discovered that several factors, including social background, geography, and ethnicity significantly influence blood cancer survival rates.
For example, if everyone diagnosed with blood cancer in England had the same five-year survival rate as the wealthiest 20% of the population, approximately 6,500 deaths could be prevented each year.
Additionally, the report highlights disparities in blood cancer outcomes based on ethnicity and geographic location, pointing to the need for targeted interventions.
Blood Cancer UK's analysis also shows that blood cancer survival rates in the UK are lower than those in other wealthy countries. An independent review of international cancer registry data confirmed that, for all types of blood cancer, survival rates in the UK lag behind those in comparable nations.
Quality of Blood Cancer CareProfessor Adele Fielding, a haematology expert, expressed concerns about the declining standards of blood cancer care in the UK. She pointed out the need for more staffing, greater access to new drugs, and an increase in clinical trials.
Additionally, she emphasized the importance of rebuilding the framework of clinical academics to support ongoing research and development in blood cancer treatment.Helen Rowntree, CEO of Blood Cancer UK, confirmed these concerns and stressed the urgency of addressing gaps in care and support for those living with blood cancer.
Despite significant progress in blood cancer research over the past 60 years, the disease remains the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the UK. Rowntree called on the government and policymakers to implement the recommendations outlined in the Action Plan, ensuring that the UK becomes a leader in blood cancer treatment.
Blood Cancer UK encourages the public to get involved by contacting their Medical Practitioner and urging them to support the recommendations in the report. By advocating for these changes, the public can help bring blood cancer out of the shadows and create a brighter future for those affected by the disease.
