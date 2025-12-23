Bleeding Gums May Raise Your Heart Attack Risk

A major scientific review links periodontal disease with arterial plaque buildup and higher risks of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure through chronic inflammation.
- Gum disease is associated with higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure
- Oral inflammation may independently accelerate artery plaque buildup
- Frequent tooth brushing is linked to lower 10-year ASCVD risk
Periodontal Disease and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association.
Go to source). A new scientific statement published in the peer reviewed journal Circulation reports that periodontal disease is consistently associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and cardiovascular death.
Periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by bacterial plaque accumulation around the gums. It often begins as gingivitis, marked by gum redness and bleeding, and may progress to periodontitis, where infection damages gum tissue and the bone supporting teeth. Advanced disease can result in tooth loss and frequently requires surgical management.
TOP INSIGHT
Do You know?
Your toothbrush may protect your heart as much as your smile, because frequent #brushing is linked to a much lower 10-year risk of #arterydisease. #gumdisease #periodontal #hearthealth #inflammation #oralcare #medindia
How Gum Disease Triggers Heart Disease RiskASCVD (Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease) develops when fatty plaques accumulate inside arterial walls, narrowing blood vessels and restricting blood flow. It remains the leading cause of death worldwide.
While gum disease and ASCVD share common risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, the scientific statement highlights emerging evidence of an independent association between the two conditions.
Researchers describe several biological pathways linking oral disease to heart disease. Bacteria from inflamed gums may enter the bloodstream and contribute to vascular injury. In addition, persistent gum inflammation can elevate systemic inflammatory markers that accelerate plaque formation and destabilization within arteries.
Study Evidence Linking Periodontal Disease and Cardiovascular EventsThe statement reviewed multiple large observational studies showing that individuals with periodontal disease have a significantly higher incidence of heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, peripheral artery disease, chronic kidney disease, and cardiac death.
Periodontal disease affects more than 40 percent of adults over 30 years. Its prevalence is higher among older adults, men, individuals with low physical activity levels, and those facing limited access to dental care due to socioeconomic barriers.
Importantly, these associations persisted even after adjusting for shared risk factors, supporting the possibility of a direct inflammatory contribution from gum disease.
Can Better Oral Hygiene Lower Heart RiskAlthough direct proof that periodontal treatment prevents cardiovascular disease is still lacking, evidence suggests that reducing lifetime inflammatory exposure benefits heart health.
One key finding cited in the statement showed that individuals who brushed their teeth three or more times daily had a markedly lower estimated 10-year ASCVD risk compared to those brushing once daily or less. The risk estimates were approximately 7.35 percent versus 13.7 percent, along with lower levels of inflammatory markers.
These findings suggest that routine oral hygiene may play a meaningful role in cardiovascular risk reduction, especially in people with existing heart disease risk factors.
Why High-Risk Individuals Need Dental ScreeningPeople with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking history, or prior cardiovascular disease may benefit from regular dental assessments and targeted periodontal care. Addressing oral inflammation could complement traditional heart disease prevention strategies focused on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar control.
Final TakeawayGum disease is not just a dental issue. Persistent oral inflammation may quietly contribute to artery plaque buildup and serious heart events. Maintaining good oral hygiene and managing gum disease may support long term cardiovascular health while larger trials continue to explore direct prevention benefits.
Reference:
- Periodontal Disease and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001390)
Source-Medindia