Bleeding Gums May Raise Your Heart Attack Risk

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 23 2025 11:32 AM

A major scientific review links periodontal disease with arterial plaque buildup and higher risks of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure through chronic inflammation.

Bleeding Gums May Raise Your Heart Attack Risk
Highlights:
  • Gum disease is associated with higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure
  • Oral inflammation may independently accelerate artery plaque buildup
  • Frequent tooth brushing is linked to lower 10-year ASCVD risk
Gum disease is commonly viewed as a dental concern, yet a growing body of cardiovascular research suggests its effects extend far beyond the mouth (1 Trusted Source
Periodontal Disease and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association.

Go to source).
A new scientific statement published in the peer reviewed journal Circulation reports that periodontal disease is consistently associated with a higher risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, heart failure, and cardiovascular death.

Periodontal disease is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by bacterial plaque accumulation around the gums. It often begins as gingivitis, marked by gum redness and bleeding, and may progress to periodontitis, where infection damages gum tissue and the bone supporting teeth. Advanced disease can result in tooth loss and frequently requires surgical management.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Do You know?
How Gum Disease Triggers Heart Disease Risk

ASCVD (Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease) develops when fatty plaques accumulate inside arterial walls, narrowing blood vessels and restricting blood flow. It remains the leading cause of death worldwide.

While gum disease and ASCVD share common risk factors such as smoking, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, the scientific statement highlights emerging evidence of an independent association between the two conditions.

Researchers describe several biological pathways linking oral disease to heart disease. Bacteria from inflamed gums may enter the bloodstream and contribute to vascular injury. In addition, persistent gum inflammation can elevate systemic inflammatory markers that accelerate plaque formation and destabilization within arteries.


Study Evidence Linking Periodontal Disease and Cardiovascular Events

The statement reviewed multiple large observational studies showing that individuals with periodontal disease have a significantly higher incidence of heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation, peripheral artery disease, chronic kidney disease, and cardiac death.

Periodontal disease affects more than 40 percent of adults over 30 years. Its prevalence is higher among older adults, men, individuals with low physical activity levels, and those facing limited access to dental care due to socioeconomic barriers.

Importantly, these associations persisted even after adjusting for shared risk factors, supporting the possibility of a direct inflammatory contribution from gum disease.


Can Better Oral Hygiene Lower Heart Risk

Although direct proof that periodontal treatment prevents cardiovascular disease is still lacking, evidence suggests that reducing lifetime inflammatory exposure benefits heart health.

One key finding cited in the statement showed that individuals who brushed their teeth three or more times daily had a markedly lower estimated 10-year ASCVD risk compared to those brushing once daily or less. The risk estimates were approximately 7.35 percent versus 13.7 percent, along with lower levels of inflammatory markers.

These findings suggest that routine oral hygiene may play a meaningful role in cardiovascular risk reduction, especially in people with existing heart disease risk factors.

Why High-Risk Individuals Need Dental Screening

People with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking history, or prior cardiovascular disease may benefit from regular dental assessments and targeted periodontal care. Addressing oral inflammation could complement traditional heart disease prevention strategies focused on blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar control.

Final Takeaway

Gum disease is not just a dental issue. Persistent oral inflammation may quietly contribute to artery plaque buildup and serious heart events. Maintaining good oral hygiene and managing gum disease may support long term cardiovascular health while larger trials continue to explore direct prevention benefits.

Reference:
  1. Periodontal Disease and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001390)

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can gum disease really cause heart disease?

A: Studies show a strong association where gum inflammation increases systemic inflammation linked to heart disease.

Q: How does gum disease affect arteries?

A: Oral bacteria and chronic inflammation may damage blood vessels and accelerate plaque buildup.

Q: Does brushing teeth reduce heart attack risk?

A: Frequent brushing is associated with lower inflammation and reduced 10-year cardiovascular risk.

Q: Who should be most concerned about gum disease and heart health?

A: People with diabetes, obesity, smoking history, or high blood pressure face higher combined risk.

Q: Can treating gum disease prevent heart attacks?

A: Direct proof is not confirmed yet, but reducing inflammation is known to benefit cardiovascular health.


