Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Bitter melon, which is cooked like a vegetable and has seeds like a fruit, stops cancer cells in their tracks, Saint Louis University research found. Conducted in the laboratory and in mice, the research has not yet been tried in people, but points to, the researcher says.said Ratna Ray, Ph.D., professor of pathology at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.Ray, who received her doctorate degree from the University of Calcutta and grew up in India eating bitter melon, began studying whether the fruit, which is a folk medicine for diabetes, also could protect against cancer.Ray said.Her recent research, which was published online in, builds upon years of work that showsin a petri dish and in a mouse model. For instance, her 2018 paper foundin a mouse model and was the most cited paper of the year for the American Association for Cancer Research'sIn thepaper, Ray's research team chronicled the mechanism used by bitter melon to fight cancers of the mouth and tongue. In a nutshell, bitter melon adjusts certain molecules that are involved in the metabolic pathways that transport glucose and fat in the body, which are key targets to suppress the growth of oral cancer, eventually causing the cancer cells to die.While it's too soon to say if bitter melon works to stop cancer in people, Ray eats bitter melon three to four times a week. She compares the taste to the bitterness in beer.Bitter melon is available as a green vegetable in local Asian markets. Ray prepares bitter melon in an assortment of ways - steaming it and mashing it with green chilies and a bit of salt or potatoes or stir-frying it with eggplant, squash and greens and seasoning with spices. It also can be blended into a smoothie.Ray said.Source: Newswise