medindia
Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

by Adeline Dorcas on  January 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Bitter melons are the best cancer fighters
  • Eating bitter melon or bitter gourd (karela) regularly can destroy deadly cancer cells
  • Grab a karela a day to keep cancer away

Bitter melon, also known as bitter gourd or karela, is one of the best cancer-fighting foods. Therefore, adding some bitter melons to your regular diet can ward off deadly cancers.
Bitter Melon can Fight Cancer

Can a Karela a Day Keep Cancer Away?
According to recent research, the Asian fruit commonly eaten in India that also is known as bitter melon shows promise in slowing the progression of cancer, which is the world's second deadliest disease. It has properties that prevent cancer from growing and spreading.

Show Full Article


Bitter melon, which is cooked like a vegetable and has seeds like a fruit, stops cancer cells in their tracks, Saint Louis University research found. Conducted in the laboratory and in mice, the research has not yet been tried in people, but points to bitter melon as a potential alternative therapy to complement traditional cancer treatments, the researcher says.

"All animal model studies that we've conducted are giving us similar results, an approximately 50% reduction in tumor growth," said Ratna Ray, Ph.D., professor of pathology at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri. "Our next step is to conduct a pilot study in cancer patients to see if bitter melon has clinical benefits and is a promising additional therapy to current treatments."

Ray, who received her doctorate degree from the University of Calcutta and grew up in India eating bitter melon, began studying whether the fruit, which is a folk medicine for diabetes, also could protect against cancer.

Goodness of Natural Products

"Natural products play a critical role in the discovery and development of numerous drugs for the treatment of various types of deadly diseases, including cancer. Therefore, the use of natural products as preventive medicine is becoming increasingly important," Ray said.

Her recent research, which was published online in Cell Communication and Signaling, builds upon years of work that shows bitter melon inhibits the replication of breast, prostate and head and neck cancer cells in a petri dish and in a mouse model. For instance, her 2018 paper found bitter melon reduced the incidence of tongue cancer in a mouse model and was the most cited paper of the year for the American Association for Cancer Research's Cancer Prevention Research.

Bitter Melons can Prevent Oral Cancer

In the Cell Communication and Signaling paper, Ray's research team chronicled the mechanism used by bitter melon to fight cancers of the mouth and tongue. In a nutshell, bitter melon adjusts certain molecules that are involved in the metabolic pathways that transport glucose and fat in the body, which are key targets to suppress the growth of oral cancer, eventually causing the cancer cells to die.

While it's too soon to say if bitter melon works to stop cancer in people, Ray eats bitter melon three to four times a week. She compares the taste to the bitterness in beer.

How to Cook Bitter Melons

Bitter melon is available as a green vegetable in local Asian markets. Ray prepares bitter melon in an assortment of ways - steaming it and mashing it with green chilies and a bit of salt or potatoes or stir-frying it with eggplant, squash and greens and seasoning with spices. It also can be blended into a smoothie.

"Some people take an apple a day, and I'd eat a bitter melon a day," Ray said. "I enjoy the taste."

References :
  1. Inhibition of the key metabolic pathways, glycolysis and lipogenesis, of oral cancer by bitter melon extract - (https://doi.org/10.1186/s12964-019-0447-y)
  2. Bitter Melon Prevents the Development of 4-NQO-Induced Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma in an Immunocompetent Mouse Model by Modulating Immune Signaling - (https://cancerpreventionresearch.aacrjournals.org/content/early/2018/01/10/1940-6207.CAPR-17-0237)


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Bitter Melon Holds Cure for Cancer

Extract of bitter melon was found to hold the key to cure cancer. Bitter melon, a vegetable common in India and known as 'karela' in Hindi is often used in Indian and Chinese cooking.

Foods that Fight Cancer

A plateful of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best diet to fight most types of cancer. Avoid meat and saturated fats.

Bitter Gourd - Vegetable Recipe

The Vegetable - Recipe section of medindia gives important facts of Bitter Gourd indications in different diseases & method of preparation

Bitter Melon Extract may Ward Off Head and Neck Cancer

Extract from bitter melon has therapeutic qualities to treat head and neck cancer, say researchers.

Benefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting Cancer

A vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and other plant-based food sources has been shown to help prevent and fight many types of cancer.

Bitter Gourd - Not that Bitter for Life

Bitter gourd has always been a neglected food among a large part of the population. We tend to forget that it has wonderful health benefits for people of all ages.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBitter Gourd - Not that Bitter for LifeBenefits of a Vegan Diet for Fighting CancerCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Your Smartphone Camera can Diagnose Urinary Tract Infections Much Faster

Cardiac Ablation

Just 3 Cups of Tea a Week can Add More Years to Your Life
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive