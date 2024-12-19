About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Biology of Kindness: Unlocking Health, Well-being, and Longevity

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 19 2024 3:48 PM

Discover how kindness enhances health, happiness, and longevity through scientific insights on prosocial behavior.

Biology of Kindness: Unlocking Health, Well-being, and Longevity
Highlights:
  • Kindness lowers stress and enhances cardiovascular health
  • Helping others boosts happiness and fosters mental well-being
  • Social bonds created by kindness increase longevity and quality of life
In an age where people become increasingly selfish, a concept such as kindness might help lengthen life might sound paradoxical. However, studies discussed in The Biology of Kindness by Immaculata De Vivo and Daniel Lumera, show that the methods of kindness for others are not the only positive outcomes: the recipient also benefits but the giver receives an increase in wellbeing and longevity. This report gives an overview of some of the facts outlined in the book explaining why being kind can make people live longer, healthier, and happier lives (1 Trusted Source
The Biology of Kindness

Go to source).

Fruit Fly Gut Hormones Reveals Clues to Longevity
Fruit Fly Gut Hormones Reveals Clues to Longevity
Research on fruit flies reveals how gut hormones influence insulin release and aging, with potential implications for diabetes, obesity, and healthy aging in humans.
Advertisement

Kindness and Its Impact on Health

Following that, De Vivo and Lumera describe how helpful actions – whether for others, being grateful, or volunteering – trigger many wholesome biological processes. These actions activate the processes of releasing such hormones as oxytocin, the hormone of love, which can help to overcome stress, to lower blood pressure, and maintain cardiovascular health. Research has proved that people who practice random acts of kindness are likely to live shorter lives, free of diseases such as heart ailments.


Advertisement
Fruits and Vegetables Promote Longevity
Fruits and Vegetables Promote Longevity
Intake of five servings of fruits and vegetables per day promotes longevity or long life, reveals a recent study.

Psychological Benefits of Kindness

Besides the physical aspect, kindness is crucial for better mental health. Touched is defined as the improvement of self- and social-perceived goal-fulfilment, a reduction in self-reported loneliness and an increase in life satisfaction. Research indicates that persons who have the habit of friendly-ness consistently have the feeling that they are happier, more contented and less under pressure. Moreover, feelings which are connected with giving and helping can result in the creation of positive feedback for the next kindness.


Advertisement
Quiz on Longevity/Anti-Ageing
Quiz on Longevity/Anti-Ageing
Welcome to the Longevity/Anti-Aging Quiz! Are you ready to know the secrets of extending your lifespan and maintaining youthful vitality? In this fascinating world of anti-wrinkle creams, serums, and age-defying solutions, the mystery around ...

Social relationships and life expectancy

This increases stamina, not forgetting that relationships foster dependency; which helps human beings live longer. Science reveals that, friendly relationships or extended kind acts equal longevity. Cohorts with positive relationships have higher chances of having a favourable quality of life and are less likely to be depressed as they age. If people talk to one another with some benefit and use their time playing the role of supporting somebody’s problem, it becomes much easier to provide the necessary support for the human body and mind.

The science behind kindness is clear: selfless things are those that seem to benefit the recipient as well as the giver being a way of touching people's lives positively. Through practicing acts of kindness in one’s daily routine, a person can gain many benefits which refers to decrease of stress, increase of life span, etc. The focus and, in fact, the main discovery of research in The Biology of Kindness is that receiving is not the only thing that is rewarding; giving is beneficial to oneself and others as well.

Reference:
  1. The Biology of Kindness - (https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262547659/the-biology-of-kindness/)

Source-Medindia
Why Intensity of Exercise Matters More Than Volume for Longevity
Why Intensity of Exercise Matters More Than Volume for Longevity
Higher-intensity physical activity, rather than total activity volume, significantly reduces mortality risk, especially from cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement