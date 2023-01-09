About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Bioartificial Kidney: Can It End the Need for Dialysis and Immune Suppression?
Advertisement

Bioartificial Kidney: Can It End the Need for Dialysis and Immune Suppression?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM
Highlights:
  • Scientists at UCSF are developing an implantable bioartificial kidney that houses human renal cells within a protective bioreactor
  • The bioreactor employs silicon nanopore membranes to shield the renal cells from immune attacks, allowing them to function effectively
  • This approach aims to replicate kidney functions without the need for immune suppression, potentially revolutionizing kidney failure treatment

Researchers at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) are developing an innovative approach to treating kidney failure, aiming to eliminate the need for dialysis and immune-suppressing drugs post-transplant.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Kidney Transplantation
Kidney Transplantation
Since the early times, the novel idea of transplanting tissues and other body parts from one organism to the other has captured the imagination of successive generations.
Advertisement


They conducted a preclinical study that demonstrated the survival of human renal epithelial cells (HRECs) within an implantable bioreactor in pigs. These cells were able to replicate important kidney functions without requiring systemic immune suppression (1 Trusted Source
Can an Artificial Kidney Finally Free Patients from Dialysis?

Go to source).

The study is a significant advancement for The Kidney Project, led by Shuvo Roy, PhD, from UCSF, and William H. Fissell, MD, from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The research focused on establishing the feasibility of a bioreactor component for an implantable bioartificial kidney (iBAK), which employs silicon nanopore membranes (SNPs) to protect the cells from immune rejection.

Bioreactor with Kidney Cells

The ultimate goal is to populate the bioreactor with various kidney cells responsible for essential functions like fluid balance and hormone regulation and combine it with a hemofilter device for blood waste filtration.
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Test Your Knowledge on Kidney Transplantation
Kidney transplantation is a surgical procedure done to remove a diseased kidney and replace it with a healthy one from a donor. A person requires one healthy functioning kidney to keep the body functions normal . Once a patient reaches end-stage renal disease (ESRD) they have the option for dialysis or kidney transplantation . This quiz on kidney transplantation will test your k
Advertisement

The researchers emphasized their commitment to replicating key kidney functions safely. The bioartificial kidney they're developing is anticipated to improve kidney disease treatment, making it more effective, comfortable, and tolerable.

The researchers detailed their progress in a paper titled "Feasibility of an implantable bioreactor for renal cell therapy using silicon nanopore membranes," published in Nature Communications. The study marks a step toward developing an iBAK with a bioreactor component that mimics native renal tubule function. They demonstrated the feasibility of a bioreactor using SNPs to potentially protect against rejection and sustain HRECs both in vitro and in vivo.

Over two million individuals globally receive treatment for end-stage renal disease (ESRD), a number rising due to diabetes and hypertension rates. While kidney transplantation offers positive outcomes, the shortage of donors and the need for lifelong immunosuppression pose challenges. The Kidney Project aims to address these issues by creating a permanent bioartificial kidney solution.

The team designed a bioreactor that interfaces directly with blood vessels, allowing nutrient and oxygen exchange, similar to a transplanted kidney. The silicon nanopore membranes prevent immune cell attacks on the kidney cells. The researchers utilized proximal tubule cells, which regulate water, for testing. These cells have been successfully used by co-author H. David Humes, MD, to aid dialysis patients.

Hawk-Eyeing the Transplanted Kidney

The team monitored the transplanted kidney cells and recipient animals for a week, observing positive outcomes. The bioreactor prototypes containing SNMs remained functional in pigs without systemic immune suppression. The researchers acknowledged that the design prioritized cell viability over transport or metabolic function. Nonetheless, their findings demonstrated the feasibility of an implantable bioreactor with silicon nanopore membranes for protecting human renal epithelial cells.

The researchers plan to conduct month-long animal trials, eventually progressing to human trials. They are confident in their approach, having demonstrated the functionality of the bioreactor without the need for immune-suppressing drugs. The next steps involve expanding cell numbers and implantation durations to establish definitive proof and statistical significance.

In conclusion, the study represents a promising advancement in kidney disease treatment, potentially paving the way for a bioartificial kidney that can replicate essential functions while minimizing the need for immune suppression drugs. In a recent study, a pig kidney made a 32-day mark in a human recipient. All these studies are definitely a stepping stone to finding a permanent solution for patients suffering from kidney diseases.

Reference :
  1. Can an Artificial Kidney Finally Free Patients from Dialysis? - (https:www.ucsf.edu/news/2023/08/426056/can-artificial-kidney-finally-free-patients-dialysis)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Kidney Transplanted from a Pig Lasts 32 Days in Human Recipient
Kidney Transplanted from a Pig Lasts 32 Days in Human Recipient
Xenotransplantation of Pig Kidneys Performs Well After 32 Days in Humans

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
Drugs for Treatment of Kidney Transplantation
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Acute Renal Failure

Acute Renal Failure

Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal ...
Dialysis

Dialysis

Dialysis is an artificial process for removing excess water and waste from the blood. Hemodialysis and ...
Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading ...
Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia Gravis

Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs ...

Latest Health Watch

Mood Foods: What to Eat and What to Avoid for Better Mental Health

Mood Foods: What to Eat and What to Avoid for Better Mental Health

Discover how everyday foods can influence your emotions. Learn what to avoid and what to embrace for a brighter mood and better mental well-being.
Men's Health Signals You Should Not Ignore

Men's Health Signals You Should Not Ignore

Men, it's time to prioritize your health! Learn about critical health symptoms you should not overlook. Early intervention saves lives.
Top 5 Everyday Habits That Affect Your Vision

Top 5 Everyday Habits That Affect Your Vision

Discover how five daily habits, from screen time to hydration, impact your vision. Equip yourself with knowledge to protect your sight in a digital age.
From Aggressive Tumors to Healthy Muscle Cells With Differentiation Therapy

From Aggressive Tumors to Healthy Muscle Cells With Differentiation Therapy

Differentiation therapy can convert aggressive rhabdomyosarcoma cells into healthy muscle cells - a game-changer in pediatric cancer treatment.
Impact of Long-COVID-19: How Blood Clots Lead to Brain Fog

Impact of Long-COVID-19: How Blood Clots Lead to Brain Fog

A UK study reveals the connection between blood clots and long-COVID-19 symptoms, shedding light on the elusive post-recovery challenges many face.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Bioartificial Kidney: Can It End the Need for Dialysis and Immune Suppression? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests