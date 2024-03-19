Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, March 19). Beyond the Biopsy: AI and New Drugs Reshape NASH Care . Medindia. Retrieved on Mar 19, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beyond-the-biopsy-ai-and-new-drugs-reshape-nash-care-215242-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Beyond the Biopsy: AI and New Drugs Reshape NASH Care". Medindia. Mar 19, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beyond-the-biopsy-ai-and-new-drugs-reshape-nash-care-215242-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Beyond the Biopsy: AI and New Drugs Reshape NASH Care". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beyond-the-biopsy-ai-and-new-drugs-reshape-nash-care-215242-1.htm. (accessed Mar 19, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Beyond the Biopsy: AI and New Drugs Reshape NASH Care. Medindia, viewed Mar 19, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beyond-the-biopsy-ai-and-new-drugs-reshape-nash-care-215242-1.htm.