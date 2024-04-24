Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 24). Beware the Burns: Indelible Ink and Unforeseen Hazards During Elections . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 24, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beware-the-burns-indelible-ink-and-unforeseen-hazards-during-elections-215521-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "Beware the Burns: Indelible Ink and Unforeseen Hazards During Elections". Medindia. Apr 24, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beware-the-burns-indelible-ink-and-unforeseen-hazards-during-elections-215521-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "Beware the Burns: Indelible Ink and Unforeseen Hazards During Elections". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beware-the-burns-indelible-ink-and-unforeseen-hazards-during-elections-215521-1.htm. (accessed Apr 24, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. Beware the Burns: Indelible Ink and Unforeseen Hazards During Elections. Medindia, viewed Apr 24, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/beware-the-burns-indelible-ink-and-unforeseen-hazards-during-elections-215521-1.htm.