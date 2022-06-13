Beware: High Fructose Corn Syrup may Up Risk of NAFLD

Advertisement

High-Fructose Corn Syrup and Liver Disease

This buildup of fat is not caused by heavy alcohol use. NAFLD can progress to chronic liver damage and lead to death. Diet and exercise are the standard of care for NAFLD as no medicines have been approved to treat the disease."NAFLD is a serious problem and it is increasing in the population. There is a racial/ethnic difference in the prevalence of the NAFLD. People consume high-fructose corn syrup in foods, soft drinks and other beverages. Some studies suggested that consumption of high-fructose corn syrup is related to the development of NAFLD," said lead author Theodore Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., of Charles R. Drew University in Los Angeles, Calif.For this study, the researchers analyzed data from 3,292 participants enrolled in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2017-2018. They found the greatest proportion of those who consumed the highest fructose were Mexican Americans (48%) and non-Hispanic Blacks (44%) with a low percentage of non-Hispanic whites (33%). The highest prevalence of NAFLD was among Mexican Americans who consumed the highest amount of fructose (70%)."We found that when adjusting for the demographics and behavioral factors (smoking, modest alcohol consumption, diet quality and physical activity), high fructose consumption was associated with a higher chance of NAFLD among the total population and Mexican Americans," Friedman said.A better fitting model emerged when the researchers additionally adjusted for body composition and laboratory variables, where they found that high fructose consumption was related to higher chances of NAFLD in the total population, Mexican Americans and Whites."High fructose consumption in Mexican Americans contributed, in part, to the health disparity of NAFLD," Friedman said.Friedman and colleagues recommend health care providers encourage patients to consume fewer foods and beverages with high-fructose corn syrup to prevent the development of NAFLD.Source: Eurekalert