Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 09). Best Skincare Tips for Menopausal and Aging Skin . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 09, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/best-skincare-tips-for-menopausal-and-aging-skin-219500-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Best Skincare Tips for Menopausal and Aging Skin". Medindia. Apr 09, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/best-skincare-tips-for-menopausal-and-aging-skin-219500-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Best Skincare Tips for Menopausal and Aging Skin". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/best-skincare-tips-for-menopausal-and-aging-skin-219500-1.htm. (accessed Apr 09, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Best Skincare Tips for Menopausal and Aging Skin. Medindia, viewed Apr 09, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/best-skincare-tips-for-menopausal-and-aging-skin-219500-1.htm.