Bengaluru`s First Targeted Brain Surgery Offers Hope for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

Karnataka witnesses a breakthrough with its first deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for a patient suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy.
- First targeted DBS surgery for epilepsy in Karnataka performed at Fortis Hospital
- Personalized brain mapping helped reduce seizures and improve quality of life
- DBS is a minimally invasive, adjustable therapy with long-term mental and physical benefits
Deep Brain Stimulation and Drug-Resistant Epilepsy: A Review of the Literature
Go to source). Despite taking multiple anti-seizure medications, the patient had unpredictable seizures for years. However, there is now a genuine chance that the seizures will stop. Because of precise brain mapping and stimulation, technology now provides hope and dignity to a medicine that could not achieve a promising outcome for the patient.
Rewiring the Brain: How DBS Changes the Game
Medications fail to control seizures in about 30% of people living with epilepsy—a condition known as drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE). Despite trying multiple medications and combinations, many still experience frequent seizures. For these individuals, daily life can feel uncertain, isolating, and at times, dangerously unpredictable.
Until recently, the only options for managing drug-resistant epilepsy were limited to adjusting medications, coping with ongoing symptoms, or undergoing invasive brain surgery—an option that isn't always suitable or accessible for everyone.
The life-saving alternative DBS:
- It's minimally invasive compared to traditional brain surgeries.
- It offers adjustable, reversible therapy.
- It focuses on regulating brain circuits rather than removing brain tissue.
Exploring the Evidence Behind a Breakthrough TherapyConsider living with epilepsy so severe that even potent medications fail to prevent seizures. Now imagine being told that surgery isn’t an option because the seizures start in too many locations or in areas where surgery is unlikely to succeed. This was the reality for many people—until DBS came along and offered new hope (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Deep Brain Stimulation: A New Approach to the Treatment of Epilepsy
Go to source).
In a study published in Epilepsia, Dr. Fisher and his team demonstrated that DBS is a powerful alternative for those with drug-resistant epilepsy. While traditional brain surgery removes parts of the brain, DBS delivers gentle electrical pulses to deep brain regions, especially the anterior nucleus of the thalamus. These signals help calm the overactive areas that trigger seizures. It’s like resetting your brain’s rhythm from the inside, without invasive surgery. This breakthrough opened the door to treatment for patients who had previously been told there were no remaining options.
Even more promising results emerged over time. Over five years, patients receiving DBS generally experienced fewer and less severe seizures than before the procedure. But the benefits didn’t stop there. Many also reported emotional and mental improvements—better mood, improved sleep, and a higher quality of life.
The research showed that DBS is not only about managing seizures—it’s also about helping people live safer, fuller lives. According to Dr. Fisher’s study, DBS represents more than a technological breakthrough; it’s a compassionate alternative for patients who have exhausted all other treatments. This strategy has been shown in long-term studies, such as the SANTE trial, to reduce seizures by up to 69% over five years (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Bengaluru hospital performs Karnataka's first targeted DBS surgery for drug-resistant epilepsy
Go to source).
Bengaluru’s BreakthroughThis concept was successfully applied to a patient who was a 21-year-old male from Yemen who had been battling uncontrollable seizures for over 12 years, marking yet another breakthrough. The neurosurgeon Dr. Raghuram G., Additional Director of Neurosurgery at Fortis Hospital, and his team carried out the procedure with exceptional precision and care. Unlike conventional surgeries, they used advanced imaging and continuous EEG monitoring to map the patient’s unique seizure patterns in real time.
Every step of the process followed highly specific, personalized protocols. The team identified a precise target in the brain tailored to the patient’s seizure activity, aiming for the greatest effect with the least risk. Thanks to this customized approach, Karnataka witnessed its first targeted deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for epilepsy.
The early outcome has already proven very encouraging. Just a few weeks after the procedure, the patient experienced a noticeable reduction in seizure frequency—a hopeful sign of long-term success. But the story doesn’t end there. As the seizures came under control, the patient also reported improvements in mood, restored energy, and better sleep. Her confidence began to return, and managing daily routines once again became possible. A sense of normalcy was beginning to take shape.
“This is a new beginning,” said Dr. Raghuram G., the lead neurosurgeon. “With DBS, we’re not just treating epilepsy—we’re giving people a new lease on life.”
As awareness grows and more patients gain access to these advanced therapies, the words they've longed to hear could finally become a reality for many Indians:
