Bengaluru`s First Targeted Brain Surgery Offers Hope for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy

Karnataka witnesses a breakthrough with its first deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for a patient suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy.

Highlights: First targeted DBS surgery for epilepsy in Karnataka performed at Fortis Hospital

Personalized brain mapping helped reduce seizures and improve quality of life

DBS is a minimally invasive, adjustable therapy with long-term mental and physical benefits

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Deep Brain Stimulation and Drug-Resistant Epilepsy: A Review of the Literature



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Nearly 30% of epilepsy patients don't respond to medication, but DBS can reduce seizures by up to 69%! #epilepsy #medindia’

Nearly 30% of epilepsy patients don't respond to medication, but DBS can reduce seizures by up to 69%! #epilepsy #medindia’

Advertisements

Rewiring the Brain: How DBS Changes the Game

When Medicines Fail, Innovation Steps In

"I couldn’t step outside alone. I was scared of collapsing anywhere, anytime," said one DRE patient.

It's minimally invasive compared to traditional brain surgeries.

It offers adjustable, reversible therapy.

It focuses on regulating brain circuits rather than removing brain tissue.

Advertisements

Exploring the Evidence Behind a Breakthrough Therapy

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Deep Brain Stimulation: A New Approach to the Treatment of Epilepsy



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Bengaluru hospital performs Karnataka's first targeted DBS surgery for drug-resistant epilepsy



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisements

Bengaluru’s Breakthrough

DBS marks a powerful shift—from merely surviving to truly thriving.

"You are not alone. There is another option."

Deep Brain Stimulation and Drug-Resistant Epilepsy: A Review of the Literature - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6563690/) Deep Brain Stimulation: A New Approach to the Treatment of Epilepsy - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2704363/) Bengaluru hospital performs Karnataka's first targeted DBS surgery for drug-resistant epilepsy - (https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/national/2025/05/26/mes16-ka-surgery.html)

A team of Bengaluru doctors accomplished Karnataka’s first targetedsurgery on a patient withwho has been having difficulty controlling their seizures for a long time. It greatly expands how medical care is delivered in the state and may also benefit thousands of people around the country coping with unmanageable epilepsy ().Despite taking multiple anti-seizure medications, the patient had unpredictable seizures for years. However, there is now a genuine chance that the seizures will stop. Because of precise brain mapping and stimulation, technology now provides hope and dignity to a medicine that could not achieve a promising outcome for the patient.Medications fail to control seizures in aboutof people living with epilepsy—a condition known as. Despite trying multiple medications and combinations, many still experience frequent seizures. For these individuals, daily life can feel uncertain, isolating, and at times, dangerously unpredictable.Until recently, the only options for managing drug-resistant epilepsy were limited to adjusting medications, coping with ongoing symptoms, or undergoing invasive brain surgery—an option that isn't always suitable or accessible for everyone.The life-saving alternative DBS:Consider living with epilepsy so severe that even potent medications fail to prevent seizures. Now imagine being told that surgery isn’t an option because the seizures start in too many locations or in areas where surgery is unlikely to succeed. This was the reality for many people—until DBS came along and offered new hope ().In a study published inand his team demonstrated that DBS is a powerful alternative for those with drug-resistant epilepsy . While traditional brain surgery removes parts of the brain, DBS delivers gentle electrical pulses to deep brain regions, especially the anterior nucleus of the thalamus. These signals help calm the overactive areas that trigger seizures. It’s like resetting your brain’s rhythm from the inside, without invasive surgery. This breakthrough opened the door to treatment for patients who had previously been told there were no remaining options.Even more promising results emerged over time. Over five years, patients receiving DBS generallythe procedure. But the benefits didn’t stop there. Many also reported emotional and mental improvements—The research showed that DBS is not only about managing seizures—it’s also about helping people live safer, fuller lives. According to Dr. Fisher’s study, DBS represents more than a technological breakthrough; it’s a compassionate alternative for patients who have exhausted all other treatments. This strategy has been shown in long-term studies, such as the, to reduce seizures by up toover five years ().This concept was successfully applied to a patient who was afromwho had been, marking yet another breakthrough. The neurosurgeon, and his team carried out the procedure with exceptional precision and care. Unlike conventional surgeries, they usedto map the patient’s unique seizure patterns in real time.Every step of the process followed. The team identified a precise target in the brain tailored to the patient’s seizure activity, aiming for the. Thanks to this customized approach, Karnataka witnessed its first targeted deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for epilepsy The early outcome has already proven very encouraging. Just a few weeks after the procedure, the patient experienced—a hopeful sign of long-term success. But the story doesn’t end there. As the seizures came under control, the patient also reported. Her confidence began to return, and managing daily routines once again became possible. A sense of normalcy was beginning to take shape.As awareness grows and more patients gain access to these advanced therapies, the words they've longed to hear could finally become a reality for many Indians:Source-Medindia