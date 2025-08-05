Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, August 05). Behind the Joy of Surrogacy Lies an Untold Struggle . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 05, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/behind-the-joy-of-surrogacy-lies-an-untold-struggle-220648-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Behind the Joy of Surrogacy Lies an Untold Struggle". Medindia. Aug 05, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/behind-the-joy-of-surrogacy-lies-an-untold-struggle-220648-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Behind the Joy of Surrogacy Lies an Untold Struggle". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/behind-the-joy-of-surrogacy-lies-an-untold-struggle-220648-1.htm. (accessed Aug 05, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Behind the Joy of Surrogacy Lies an Untold Struggle. Medindia, viewed Aug 05, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/behind-the-joy-of-surrogacy-lies-an-untold-struggle-220648-1.htm.