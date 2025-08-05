Behind the Joy of Surrogacy Lies an Untold Struggle

New research reveals high rates of mental illness among gestational carriers, exposing the emotional toll of surrogacy.
- Surrogates have a 43% higher risk of postpartum mental illness vs. natural conception
- Most diagnoses, including depression and anxiety, occur within the first year after birth
- Support systems are lacking—emotionally, socially, and medically—for gestational carriers
New-Onset Mental Illness Among Gestational Carriers
Go to source).
A new study sheds light on this hidden psychological toll, revealing a hidden mental health crisis among surrogate mothers that demands greater attention and support.
Gestational carriers are nearly 1.5 times more likely to develop new mental health issues post-birth. #birthstories #surrogacy #surrogatemothers #postpartumdepression #mentalhealth #medindia’
The Surrogacy StruggleThe study analyzed over 767,000 pregnancies, most of which were natural, some via IVF, and 758 through gestational carriers (surrogates) . The findings reveal a stark demographic pattern—surrogates were more likely to:
- Already be mothers
- Live in lower-income communities
- Have higher rates of obesity and hypertension
Mental Health Risk:
- Gestational carriers had a 43% higher risk of developing new mental illnesses compared to women with natural conception.
- Compared to IVF, surrogates also had a 29% higher risk of mental illness than women who got pregnant through IVF.
The most common diagnoses included:
- Depression and anxiety
- Substance use disorders
- Even rare cases of psychosis
Emotions Doesn’t Follow ContractsCarrying a baby itself has an impact on your emotions, health, and social well-being. Even though the arrangement was made with care and consent, the experience can have long-term emotional consequences on the surrogate mothers.
Whether the woman wants to have the baby or not, her body prepares itself for motherhood. Post-delivery, hormonal changes, combined with the emotional aspects of giving up the baby she carried, may cause an intense feeling of emptiness.
Their emotional needs often tend to be neglected. Friends and family may be unsure how to offer support, and society usually focuses on the happiness of the receiving parents, forgetting the woman who made the miracle possible. In other cases, financial incentive adds additional pressure.
When emotional preparation does not align with the depth of the experience, an internal conflict can arise—one of the least discussed yet most pressing issues that demands attention and care.
Emotional Support First, Healing NextGestational carriers are not just service providers—they are women navigating a unique and deeply personal experience. We must do more than thank them. We must care for them by considering these.
- Mental health screening before and after the pregnancy
- Postpartum counseling is not only for intended parents but also for the carrier
- Long-term emotional support up to 2 years postpartum
- Public acknowledgment that surrogacy is emotionally layered and deserves respect and care
Behind every joyful surrogacy success story is a woman whose body and heart went through everything. Let's not let her story go unheard.
Reference:
- New-Onset Mental Illness Among Gestational Carriers - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40711788/)
Source-Medindia