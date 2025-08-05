About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Behind the Joy of Surrogacy Lies an Untold Struggle

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 5 2025 2:01 PM

New research reveals high rates of mental illness among gestational carriers, exposing the emotional toll of surrogacy.

Highlights:
  • Surrogates have a 43% higher risk of postpartum mental illness vs. natural conception
  • Most diagnoses, including depression and anxiety, occur within the first year after birth
  • Support systems are lacking—emotionally, socially, and medically—for gestational carriers
Recent research has uncovered an often-overlooked concern affecting surrogate mothers—their mental well-being. Surrogacy is not just a physical commitment; it's an emotional journey.
Even before conception, these women must prepare themselves mentally for the reality of handing over the baby they’ve nurtured within them. While they may not be the biological mother, the bond formed during pregnancy is real, and parting with the child takes immense emotional strength (1 Trusted Source
New-Onset Mental Illness Among Gestational Carriers

Go to source).

A new study sheds light on this hidden psychological toll, revealing a hidden mental health crisis among surrogate mothers that demands greater attention and support.


The Surrogacy Struggle

The study analyzed over 767,000 pregnancies, most of which were natural, some via IVF, and 758 through gestational carriers (surrogates) . The findings reveal a stark demographic pattern—surrogates were more likely to:
  • Already be mothers
  • Live in lower-income communities
  • Have higher rates of obesity and hypertension

Mental Health Risk:

  • Gestational carriers had a 43% higher risk of developing new mental illnesses compared to women with natural conception.
  • Compared to IVF, surrogates also had a 29% higher risk of mental illness than women who got pregnant through IVF.
Thus, gestational carriers face a hidden mental health burden and need better emotional support before and after pregnancy.

The most common diagnoses included:

  • Depression and anxiety
  • Substance use disorders
  • Even rare cases of psychosis
What’s most concerning is that the majority of these diagnoses surfaced within the first year postpartum, a time when support systems tend to fade and surrogates may find themselves emotionally isolated.


Emotions Doesn’t Follow Contracts

Carrying a baby itself has an impact on your emotions, health, and social well-being. Even though the arrangement was made with care and consent, the experience can have long-term emotional consequences on the surrogate mothers.

Whether the woman wants to have the baby or not, her body prepares itself for motherhood. Post-delivery, hormonal changes, combined with the emotional aspects of giving up the baby she carried, may cause an intense feeling of emptiness.

Their emotional needs often tend to be neglected. Friends and family may be unsure how to offer support, and society usually focuses on the happiness of the receiving parents, forgetting the woman who made the miracle possible. In other cases, financial incentive adds additional pressure.

When emotional preparation does not align with the depth of the experience, an internal conflict can arise—one of the least discussed yet most pressing issues that demands attention and care.


Emotional Support First, Healing Next

Gestational carriers are not just service providers—they are women navigating a unique and deeply personal experience. We must do more than thank them. We must care for them by considering these.
  • Mental health screening before and after the pregnancy
  • Postpartum counseling is not only for intended parents but also for the carrier
  • Long-term emotional support up to 2 years postpartum
  • Public acknowledgment that surrogacy is emotionally layered and deserves respect and care
Every woman who carries a child—whether for herself or for someone else—deserves to be seen, supported, and safeguarded. This study is not just data; it’s a reminder that mental health care must walk hand-in-hand with reproductive care.

Behind every joyful surrogacy success story is a woman whose body and heart went through everything. Let's not let her story go unheard.

Reference:
  1. New-Onset Mental Illness Among Gestational Carriers - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40711788/)

