Beetroot Juice Can Help Lower High Blood Pressure

Did you know?

What is High Blood Pressure?

Health Benefits of Beetroot Juice

Beetroot Juice Lowers Blood Pressure

Oral Microbiome: Where the Magic of Beetroot Juice Begins

Not a Fan of Beetroot? There Are Options

High blood pressure, often called the “silent killer,” sneaks up on millions of people, many of whom don’t even realize they are at risk. This quiet condition can cause life-threatening issues like stroke, heart disease, and kidney failure, particularly in older adults. But what if managing blood pressure could be as simple as drinking a glass of juice? Good news: new research shows that beetroot juice- a vibrant, earthy drink- holds promise for lowering blood pressure, especially in older populations (1).High blood pressure, or hypertension, occurs when the force of blood pushing against your artery walls is consistently too high. Medical professionals typically consider readings of 140/90mmHg or higher as high blood pressure, while anything below 120/80mmHg is considered normal. Left unchecked, this constant pressure damages arteries over time, increasing the risk for serious complications such as heart attack and stroke.One of the biggest dangers of hypertension is its invisibility. You can have high blood pressure for years without feeling any symptoms, which is why it’s so important to have it checked regularly- about half of all people with hypertension don’t even know they have it (2).Beetroot, that familiar red vegetable often sliced into salads or juiced, is more than just a health food trend. It’s packed with nitrates, natural compounds that can help our bodies keep blood vessels healthy. Researchers at the University of Exeter recently published the largest study of its kind in the journal. Their focus? Whether drinking concentrated beetroot juice could help lower blood pressure in older adults.Previous research hinted that diets high in nitrate-rich vegetables, like beetroot, can reduce blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease. This new study looked deeper into how and why this works, and whether it truly benefits older people most at risk for hypertension.How did the study work? Scientists enlisted 39 adults under 30 and 36 adults in their 60s and 70s. Each participant drank a special beetroot juice “shot”- a small but powerful drink- twice a day for two weeks. For comparison, they also tried a placebo drink that looked and tasted the same but had the nitrate removed, all with a break between the two periods.The results were striking: significant drops in blood pressure were seen in the older group after two weeks of real beetroot juice. Younger people, on the other hand, didn’t show the same benefit.Why the difference? As we age, our bodies naturally produce less nitric oxide, a molecule essential for healthy blood vessels and proper blood pressure. The good news is that our diet can help fill this gap. Consuming nitrate-rich foods like beetroot helps the body produce more nitric oxide- if the right bacteria are present in our mouths.The research team discovered that beetroot juice doesn’t just work its magic through the digestive system. It changes the oral microbiome- the community of bacteria living in your mouth.Nitrate from beetroot is converted by certain oral bacteria into nitrite, which then gets transformed into nitric oxide in the body. But as we age, the balance of good-to-bad bacteria in the mouth can shift, reducing nitrogen conversion and, therefore, nitric oxide production.Beetroot juice helped by boosting the "good" oral bacteria, improving nitrate conversion and lowering blood pressure in older adults. This connection between diet, the microbiome and health is an exciting area for future research and could open the door to simple, food-based solutions for chronic diseases.If drinking beet juice doesn’t appeal to you, don’t worry. Professor Anni Vanhatalo, one of the study's authors, says that there are plenty of other nitrate-rich veggies to choose from- like spinach, rocket (arugula), fennel, celery and kale. Adding these to your diet can also offer similar heart-protective benefits.This research not only highlights the benefits of a vegetable-rich diet for older adults but also showcases the important links between our diet, gut and oral bacteria, and overall health. Encouraging more studies like this could help develop new ways to keep aging populations healthier and more independent for longer. Who knew that a small glass of beetroot juice could hold so much power?Source-Medindia