Beats to Bliss: Music as Brain Therapy

Listening to pleasurable music activates the brain's opioid systems associated with rewards.
- Pleasurable music increases µ-opioid receptor binding in the brain
- People with more active pleasure-related brain receptors felt music more deeply
- Music-induced chills correlate with opioid activity in the nucleus accumbens
You're not imagining it—your brain is lighting up with pleasure. A groundbreaking study just revealed that music doesn't just tug at your heartstrings; it taps directly into your brain's opioid system, the same one that responds to life's most rewarding experiences like food, sex, and even love. Dive in to discover how melodies and rhythms do much more than entertain—they heal, connect, and chemically transform us
Music and the Brain’s Pleasure CircuitryThe enjoyment derived from music belongs to the essential category of rewards which activates the same brain reward network operating during fundamental biological reward processes.
The left and right nucleus accumbens showed a positive correlation between music-induced chills and pleasure-related opioid release, as indicated by PET imaging with the radioligand [11C]carfentanil.
Participants experienced higher levels of pleasure, larger pupil dilation, and increased heart rates during the music scan compared to the baseline period. During the music scan, the right nucleus accumbens exhibited negative BPND scores, inversely related to the number of chills experienced by listeners.
In positron emission tomography (PET) studies, BPND stands for binding potential relative to the non-displaceable compartment. It quantifies the availability of specific receptors in the brain for a given radioligand, reflecting receptor density and affinity. A higher BPND in the music condition indicates that listening to music leads to increased binding of the radioligand to its target receptors compared to a control condition. This suggests that music listening enhances the activity or availability of certain neurotransmitter systems.
The results showed that MOR tone did not link to significant negative changes in haemodynamic responses in any region. Pleasurable music leads to changes in the MOR system across multiple brain regions, especially the nucleus accumbens, resulting in BPND within this area.
From Chills to Chemicals: How the Study Was ConductedThe brain activity during music listening was detected using PET and fMRI scans among participants who chose personal favorite pleasurable songs. Musical stimulation triggered enhancement of μ-opioid receptor (MOR) activity throughout reward centers including the nucleus accumbens as well as the orbitofrontal cortex according to research results. When participants experienced intense pleasure episodes causing physical chills their brain released higher amounts of opioids. Heart rate as well as pupil dilation increased during parts of the study which verified that musical engagement triggers a body-wide emotional response.
Bigger Picture: Implications and Future DirectionsThe research demonstrates that individual music consumption creates opioid system activation identical to the effects of both nourishment and physical contact. The discovery demonstrates that music activates reward pathways which have been present since ancient times thus explaining how it creates emotional and therapeutic effects. Researches might utilize music-based therapeutic procedures to manage pain disorders and anxiety while treating mood conditions thanks to these discovery findings. The study authors recognized that more extensive research which includes male participants should be conducted for proper result generalization.
- Pleasurable music activates cerebral µ‑opioid receptors: a combined PET‑fMRI study - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00259-025-07232-z)
