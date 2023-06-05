Beating Parkinson’s Disease With Boxing

Highlights:
- Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination
- A recent study shows that boxing can be a great way for people with Parkinson’s disease to improve their quality of life
- Researchers say that group boxing combines various aspects of therapy - exercise, cognitive stimulation, and socialization into a single exercise
Boxing is gaining popularity, and for good reason. When someone thinks of boxing, they don't necessarily associate it with being good for their brain.
'Who knew boxing could help people battling Parkinson's disease improve their lives?'
A recent study conducted by Edith Cowan University (ECU) and The Perron Institute along with boxer Rai Fazio has shown the sport — without an opponent — could be a good way for people suffering from Parkinson's disease (PD) to improve their quality of life (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
FIGHT-PD: A feasibility study of periodised boxing training for Parkinson disease
Go to source).
Boxing Against Parkinson's DiseaseIn collaboration with Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital and the University of Western Australia, ECU researchers had 10 participants with early-stage Parkinson's Disease perform three one-hour boxing sessions per week, over 15 weeks.
The group fought a Fightmaster boxing unit, which is a commercially available gadget with 11 cushioned punching targets attached to a platform, rather than an opponent.
He said he believed it could be effective for other neurological conditions such as Huntington's Disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke and traumatic brain injury and more.
"Beyond these neurological conditions, people with cancer may also see benefits, particularly to bone mineral content and muscle mass which is impacted by treatments," he said.
"The ability to adapt the training to someone's individual state is really important."
Dr. Cruickshank said that he hoped boxing programs could soon be rolled out to treat PD in the not-too-distant future.
"We know now it's safe, well-tolerated and people enjoy it," he said.
"Once we've established the therapeutic effectiveness with larger trials — then it will be ready to be implemented in the community."
Reap the Benefits of Boxing for Parkinson's DiseasePost the 15-week program, nine out of 10 participants had an improved score on the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale, which is a tool used to measure the progression and severity of PD. The group also reported a reduction in fatigue and improvements in sleep.
Taking the Fight FurtherDr. Cruickshank said that the next step was to trial boxing's therapeutic effectiveness in a larger group of people living with various stages of PD.
He said he believed it could be effective for other neurological conditions such as Huntington's Disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke and traumatic brain injury and more.
"Beyond these neurological conditions, people with cancer may also see benefits, particularly to bone mineral content and muscle mass which is impacted by treatments," he said.
"The ability to adapt the training to someone's individual state is really important."
Dr. Cruickshank said that he hoped boxing programs could soon be rolled out to treat PD in the not-too-distant future.
"We know now it's safe, well-tolerated and people enjoy it," he said.
"Once we've established the therapeutic effectiveness with larger trials — then it will be ready to be implemented in the community."
