Banana Power: How Potassium Keeps Your Blood Pressure Low

Unveiling how potassium and sodium in your diet impact blood pressure differently in men and women-especially with potassium-rich foods like bananas, spinach, sweet potatoes, and avocados playing a vital role in keeping your heart healthy.

Highlights: Potassium-rich diets lower blood pressure even with high sodium intake

Women’s kidneys handle sodium/potassium differently than men’s

Sex-specific computational models simulate blood pressure responses

Did You Know?

High potassium can reduce blood pressure—even with high salt? #dietaryscience #medindia’

Sodium-Potassium Tug of War

Why Blood Pressure Reacts Differently between men and women

What the Models Reveal About Potassium Power

DASH Diet: A Natural Prescription for Healthy Blood Pressure

Potassium and Sodium-Rich Foods That Help Beat Hypertension

Smart Lifestyle Tips to Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally

Eat more potassium-packed produce

Cut down on salt—target under 2,300 mg/day

Exercise regularly (at least 30 minutes daily)

Limit alcohol, avoid tobacco, and manage stress

Get quality sleep and monitor BP at home

