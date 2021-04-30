Bad Consequence of Covid 19 Related to Obesity

The first large study was conducted on more than 6.9 million people living in England, including over 20,000 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalised or died, by researchers from the University of Oxford in the UK. The study was Published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal and it related higher body weight and increased complication risk of Covid 19, covering wide range of Body Mass Index (BMI). Body Mass Index (BMI) is a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in meters and an indicator of body fat. The study discovered people with healthy BMI range( > 23 kgs/m2) started to have increased risk of covid 19 complications and also stated that possibility of ICU admissions increased 10 percent for each unit of BMI and the possibility of hospitalisation increased 5 percent for each unit of BMI. "Our study shows that even very modest excess weight is associated with greater risks of severe COVID-19 complications and the risks rise sharply as BMI increases," said Carmen Piernas, lead author of the study, from the University of Oxford. ‘The effect of bodyweight on Covid-19 complexity’ In accordance with the study, the outcome of higher BMI on the risk of severe COVID-19 was greatest in young people aged 20 to 39 years of age; decreased after age 60 and had less impact on people aged 80 years above. the study has highlighted the importance to obese people in younger age group for vaccination. Though the study has several limitations like smaller sample of people with recent BMI measurements, first study that probed the consequences of excess weight on COVID-19 outcomes across the full range of BMI. Source: Medindia << Can Avocado Help Treat Leukemia? Recommended Reading Obesity Raises the ICU Stay Amidst COVID-19 Patients Hospitalized COVID-19 patients with obesity are said to have a significantly higher rate of ICU admissions and a longer duration of ICU stay compared to normal people. READ MORE Factors Inherent to Obesity Increase Vulnerability to COVID-19: Study Factors related to obesity leave the lungs of obese patients more susceptible to COVID-19, said researchers. READ MORE Treating Obesity Can Prevent COVID-19 People with comorbidities experience severe coronavirus symptoms and specially, obesity is contributing to worse outcomes in people with COVID-19. Managing body weight can help in preventing COVID-19. READ MORE Obesity Alters Immune Response in COVID-19 Infection Obesity causes diabetes, heart diseases and also negatively influences the immune system triggering a hyperactive response. The response causes severe inflammation which leads to organ damage and death. READ MORE Battle of the Bulge The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to get rid of it. Here are the best tips to fight off that extra flab. READ MORE Body Mass Index Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat. READ MORE Bulimia Nervosa The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation. READ MORE Diabesity With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes. READ MORE Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. READ MORE Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss. READ MORE Hunger Fullness and Weight Control An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity. READ MORE Liposuction Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look. READ MORE Obesity Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Indian Medical Journals Vent Forte (Theophylline) Noscaphene (Noscapine) More News on: Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaBody Mass IndexLiposuctionBattle of the BulgeDiabesityHunger Fullness and Weight ControlDiet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight LossDiabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages