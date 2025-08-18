About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
B Vitamins Play Key Role in Brain, Heart, and Overall Health

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 18 2025 2:52 PM

Tufts University scientists reveal how eight essential B vitamins influence various health outcomes, from dementia risk to heart health and inflammation control.

Highlights:
  • B vitamins affect cognitive function, heart health, and inflammation — with B12 deficiency often overlooked in dementia
  • Proper testing with MMA and homocysteine can detect hidden B12-related problems
  • B6 reduces chronic inflammation but must be taken under medical guidance

About Vitamin B-12
About Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.
Why B Vitamins Matter for Health

The B vitamin family consists of eight essential nutrients, each contributing to vital body functions—from DNA synthesis to nerve function and heart health (1 Trusted Source
How B Vitamins Can Affect Brain and Heart Health

Go to source).
Researchers from Tufts University and other institutions report that these vitamins influence cognitive performance, cardiovascular health, recovery from surgery, and possibly cancer risk.

Certain B vitamins—B12, folate (B9), B6, and riboflavin (B2)—work together in one-carbon metabolism, a network of biochemical pathways critical for DNA production and amino acid processing.


About Vitamin B9
About Vitamin B9
Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

B12 Deficiency: An Overlooked Cause of Cognitive Decline

By the age of 75–80, nearly 40% of people lose the ability to efficiently absorb food-bound B12, which can affect brain and spinal cord health. Even when B12 blood levels appear “normal,” neurological deficits can develop, sometimes leading to dementia.

Experts stress that standard blood B12 tests can miss deficiencies. Additional testing for methylmalonic acid (MMA) and homocysteine levels can pinpoint B12-related problems and help differentiate them from folate deficiencies.

Several studies, including Framingham Heart Study, VITACOG, and FACT, show that B vitamin supplementation can slow brain shrinkage and improve cognition in at-risk individuals.


About Vitamin B-6
About Vitamin B-6
Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one's mental faculties sharp

Folate, B12, and the Brain

Folate is essential for brain health, but high folate levels with low B12 may worsen cognitive problems. To better understand this relationship, researchers are now examining how folic acid might affect holoTC, the active, cell-usable form of vitamin B12.


Vitamin Supplements-Vitamin C-Vitamin B6-Vitamin B9 - Vitamin B12
Vitamin Supplements-Vitamin C-Vitamin B6-Vitamin B9 - Vitamin B12
Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

B Vitamins and Heart Health

  • Riboflavin (B2) may lower blood pressure in people with a specific gene variant (MTHFR 677 TT).
  • B6, B12, and folate help break down homocysteine, high levels of which have been linked to heart attack, stroke, and dementia risk. While supplementation does not lower heart attack rates, it slightly reduces stroke risk.
  • Niacin (B3) can improve cholesterol levels but often causes flushing, limiting its use.

Vitamin B6: The Anti-Inflammatory Potential

Emerging research suggests vitamin B6 could reduce chronic inflammation, a factor in diseases ranging from heart disease and diabetes to arthritis and dementia. However, high doses can be toxic, so supplementation should be medically supervised.

Looking Ahead

According to Tufts researchers, B vitamins are inexpensive, widely available, and underutilized in disease prevention—particularly in dementia care.

Routine screening for B12 and homocysteine levels in older adults could help identify reversible causes of cognitive decline, offering a low-cost intervention that complements broader nutritional strategies.

Reference:
  1. How B Vitamins Can Affect Brain and Heart Health - (https://medicine.tufts.edu/news-events/news/how-b-vitamins-can-affect-brain-and-heart-health)

Source-Medindia


