Ayurvedic Haircare Secrets: Natural Tips for Healthy Hair after 40

Ayurveda has many magical secrets that can help your hair grow thicker, healthier and faster.
Everybody experiences awful hair days, right? As you get older and your body changes regularly, ones may suffer hair loss, dandruff, split ends, frizzy hair, and balding.
How to Grow Hair Naturally?Is there a fix for these issues? Yes, all of these issues can be resolved through Ayurveda. Ayurvedic therapies also have no negative effects for hair loss repair hair follicles and increase hair durability.
Ayurvedic Hair TypesAccording to Ayurveda, our body functions are governed by three vital energies: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each person consists of a 'tridosha' combination, with one or two doshas predominating. The state of your hair's health and type are determined by this combination.
Vata Hair Type
You will have a Vata hair type if your Prakriti is Vata-dominant. By giving your hair follicles correct nutrients they require, you may maintain and balance your Vata dosha. The typical Vata hair type is porous, thin, and straight. Your scalp and hair get dry when the Vata dosha in your body is elevated because your body produces less sebum as a result. This results in split ends, frizzy, dry hair, and hair loss.
Pitta Hair Type
Pitta hair is characteristic of a Prakriti that is Pitta-dominant. Pitta is in charge of the production of hair proteins, colors, and metabolic activity in the hair. Pitta hair is often wavy and average in thickness. Premature greying, itchy scalp, hair loss and clogged follicles with bacteria buildup are the indications of a pitta imbalance.
Kapha Hair Type
Kapha hair type is a sign of a Kapha dominating Prakriti. Your body's kapha energy is responsible for preserving the structure and lubrication of your hair. A healthy head of hair that is thick, lustrous, and curly. Any imbalance in the kapha causes your scalp to produce too much sebum, which invariably results in greasy dandruff, an oily scalp, itching, hair loss, and other issues.
Every person has unique needs. Therefore, it's critical to comprehend your hair type and the state of your dosha levels in order to implement the most efficient Ayurvedic hair care regimen.
Effective Ayurvedic Tips for Healthy HairThe greatest Ayurvedic hair care techniques are listed here for you to effortlessly incorporate into your daily life. These routines will help you achieve internal dosha equilibrium as well as long, healthy hair:
Eating HealthyEating healthy is essential for strong and long-lasting hair. Healthy diets need to have nutrients that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles from within. Eating dosha-specific fruits and vegetables can help keep the body healthy and robust while also keeping the doshas in balance.
Hair Oiling and WashingHair oils replenish the follicles and scalp while also aiding in moisture retention, which is critical in avoiding hair loss. Always oil your hair fully before washing it, and make this a part of your hair care regimen.
You can either use a good extra virgin coconut oil or purchase an herbal hair oil that contains a mix of several Ayurvedic herbs like amla, rose petals, reetha, etc. It is recommended that you wash your hair twice a week with a natural powder and condition them with an organic root-strengthening hair mask.
Scalp MassagesAccording to Ayurveda practices, you should always massage your scalp with warm hair oil before washing your hair. Massaging the scalp gently with herbal oil stimulates hair development and strengthens the hair from root to tip.
If you are fighting with hair-related problems, choose ayurveda today for healthy hair tomorrow.
Source: IANS
