Ayurvedic Haircare Secrets: Natural Tips for Healthy Hair after 40

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM
Highlights:
  • Hair loss, balding and dandruff problems are more common after 40
  • Ayurveda can work wonders for hair growth and regeneration
  • Ayurvedic haircare practices are natural, cost-effective and easy to follow
  • Let’s go the ayurvedic way to get healthier hair after turning 40

Ayurvedic Haircare Secrets: Natural Tips for Healthy Hair after 40

Ayurveda has many magical secrets that can help your hair grow thicker, healthier and faster.

Everybody experiences awful hair days, right? As you get older and your body changes regularly, ones may suffer hair loss, dandruff, split ends, frizzy hair, and balding.

Hair Loss
Hair Loss
Hair loss, referred to as alopecia, is a common yet distressing condition that affects young as well as older individuals.
How to Grow Hair Naturally?

Is there a fix for these issues? Yes, all of these issues can be resolved through Ayurveda. Ayurvedic therapies also have no negative effects for hair loss repair hair follicles and increase hair durability.

But, before you jump right into it, it is very important to know your hair type.

Ayurvedic Hair Types

According to Ayurveda, our body functions are governed by three vital energies: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Each person consists of a 'tridosha' combination, with one or two doshas predominating. The state of your hair's health and type are determined by this combination.
Healing Hair Loss with Homeopathy
Healing Hair Loss with Homeopathy
Hair loss is a common condition with numerous causes and solutions. Homeopathy can put a permanent full stop to hair loss using medications derived from plants.
Vata Hair Type


You will have a Vata hair type if your Prakriti is Vata-dominant. By giving your hair follicles correct nutrients they require, you may maintain and balance your Vata dosha. The typical Vata hair type is porous, thin, and straight. Your scalp and hair get dry when the Vata dosha in your body is elevated because your body produces less sebum as a result. This results in split ends, frizzy, dry hair, and hair loss.

Pitta Hair Type


Pitta hair is characteristic of a Prakriti that is Pitta-dominant. Pitta is in charge of the production of hair proteins, colors, and metabolic activity in the hair. Pitta hair is often wavy and average in thickness. Premature greying, itchy scalp, hair loss and clogged follicles with bacteria buildup are the indications of a pitta imbalance.

Kapha Hair Type


Kapha hair type is a sign of a Kapha dominating Prakriti. Your body's kapha energy is responsible for preserving the structure and lubrication of your hair. A healthy head of hair that is thick, lustrous, and curly. Any imbalance in the kapha causes your scalp to produce too much sebum, which invariably results in greasy dandruff, an oily scalp, itching, hair loss, and other issues.

Every person has unique needs. Therefore, it's critical to comprehend your hair type and the state of your dosha levels in order to implement the most efficient Ayurvedic hair care regimen.

Effective Ayurvedic Tips for Healthy Hair

The greatest Ayurvedic hair care techniques are listed here for you to effortlessly incorporate into your daily life. These routines will help you achieve internal dosha equilibrium as well as long, healthy hair:

Eating Healthy

Eating healthy is essential for strong and long-lasting hair. Healthy diets need to have nutrients that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles from within. Eating dosha-specific fruits and vegetables can help keep the body healthy and robust while also keeping the doshas in balance.

Hair Oiling and Washing

Hair oils replenish the follicles and scalp while also aiding in moisture retention, which is critical in avoiding hair loss. Always oil your hair fully before washing it, and make this a part of your hair care regimen.

You can either use a good extra virgin coconut oil or purchase an herbal hair oil that contains a mix of several Ayurvedic herbs like amla, rose petals, reetha, etc. It is recommended that you wash your hair twice a week with a natural powder and condition them with an organic root-strengthening hair mask.

Scalp Massages

According to Ayurveda practices, you should always massage your scalp with warm hair oil before washing your hair. Massaging the scalp gently with herbal oil stimulates hair development and strengthens the hair from root to tip.

If you are fighting with hair-related problems, choose ayurveda today for healthy hair tomorrow.

Source: IANS
Simple Tips to Care for Curly Hair
Simple Tips to Care for Curly Hair
Use an old t-shirt to instead of a towel to squeeze out extra water from the hair after washing it and do not comb wet hair to set curly hair.

Simple Natural Hair Packs
Simple Natural Hair Packs
Summer is all about sweat, which affects your hair. Below are listed some simple and nourishing fruity flavours for your hair.
