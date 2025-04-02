Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, April 02). Atrial Fibrillation in Midlife Increases Vulnerability to Dementia . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 02, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/atrial-fibrillation-in-midlife-increases-vulnerability-to-dementia-219433-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Atrial Fibrillation in Midlife Increases Vulnerability to Dementia". Medindia. Apr 02, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/atrial-fibrillation-in-midlife-increases-vulnerability-to-dementia-219433-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Atrial Fibrillation in Midlife Increases Vulnerability to Dementia". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/atrial-fibrillation-in-midlife-increases-vulnerability-to-dementia-219433-1.htm. (accessed Apr 02, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Atrial Fibrillation in Midlife Increases Vulnerability to Dementia. Medindia, viewed Apr 02, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/atrial-fibrillation-in-midlife-increases-vulnerability-to-dementia-219433-1.htm.