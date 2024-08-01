Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, August 01). Arm and Belly Fat Increases The Risk of Neurodegenerative Diseases . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 01, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/arm-and-belly-fat-increases-the-risk-of-neurodegenerative-diseases-216649-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Arm and Belly Fat Increases The Risk of Neurodegenerative Diseases". Medindia. Aug 01, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/arm-and-belly-fat-increases-the-risk-of-neurodegenerative-diseases-216649-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Arm and Belly Fat Increases The Risk of Neurodegenerative Diseases". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/arm-and-belly-fat-increases-the-risk-of-neurodegenerative-diseases-216649-1.htm. (accessed Aug 01, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Arm and Belly Fat Increases The Risk of Neurodegenerative Diseases. Medindia, viewed Aug 01, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/arm-and-belly-fat-increases-the-risk-of-neurodegenerative-diseases-216649-1.htm.