Are You Helping Enough? Your Memory and Mind Could Thank You Later!

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 28 2025 3:28 PM

Helping others, formally or informally, may slow cognitive decline and strengthen brain function over time.

Highlights:
  • Volunteering and informal helping improve cognitive function in older adults
  • Gradual increases in helping hours offer better long-term brain benefits than abrupt changes
  • Optimal cognitive gains are observed with 2–4 hours of helping weekly; very high hours show diminishing returns
Attention all givers! The benefits aren’t just for those you help—your cognitive health could get a boost too!
Research shows that engaging in volunteering or informal helping activities is linked to slower cognitive decline and higher overall cognitive function.

Consistently helping over time may provide cumulative cognitive benefits that grow with continued engagement (1 Trusted Source
Helping behaviors and cognitive function in later life: The impact of dynamic role transitions and dose changes

Go to source).


The Help Study: How Giving Protects Your Brain

A recent study that examined over 30,000 adults in the United States over a 20-year period found that individuals who were consistently helping in more informal fashions with friends, family, or neighbors, or who volunteered for services, experienced a 15 to 20% reduction in the loss of cognitive levels with aging. When people spent two to four hours a week helping others, they consistently showed this cognitive improvement.


Helping and Your Brain

Volunteering and other helping activities may enhance cognitive health in middle-aged and older adults. By engaging in goal-oriented, cognitively demanding activities, helpers may strengthen problem-solving, adaptive thinking, and overall cognitive reserve.

Recent work also connects helping behaviors with biological mechanisms, such as the regulation of stress and immune responses, which benefit brain health.


The Role of Transitions and Informal Helping

Not every kind of helping is the same. Initiating, maintaining, or quitting volunteering may have different effects on cognitive function over time. Informal helping—such as assisting friends, family, and community—might have the same cognitive benefits but is less studied. This knowledge can be used to determine which patterns can help maintain cognitive health in the long run through meaningful interactions.


How Much Helping Is Optimal?

There are health and cognitive advantages that, in most cases, increase as the hours of volunteering increase, but this is limited to a degree. Research indicates that in some cases even moderate levels of volunteering (2-4 hours weekly) are optimum, while very high levels (over 15-20 hours per week) have less effect, possibly diminishing returns.

Gradual Changes Work Best

Sudden drops or gains in helping hours can be stressful, and they can decrease the possible cognitive gains from volunteering. Sudden fluctuations in commitment, either by engaging in too much too soon or by quitting altogether, can be hard on both the mind and the body.

In comparison, slow increases in commitment to time volunteering—or informal helping, in fact—reflect more favorable, long-term mental attitudes. Recognizing these patterns can help design smarter ways to maintain brain health while making a meaningful impact through helping behaviors.

Reference:
  1. Helping behaviors and cognitive function in later life: The impact of dynamic role transitions and dose changes - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12338070/)

Source-Medindia


