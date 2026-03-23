Are Women More Prone to Antimicrobial Resistance?

Antimicrobial resistance is not just a medical issue but also a gender-related health challenge.

Highlights: Antimicrobial resistance affects men and women differently due to social and healthcare access factors

Barriers to healthcare and antibiotic misuse increase the risk of resistant infections

Gender sensitive strategies are essential for effective AMR prevention and management

What Is Antimicrobial Resistance?

How Does Gender Influence Antimicrobial Resistance Risk And Exposure?

Barriers Women Face In Accessing Healthcare

Role Of Antibiotic Use And Misuse

Why Gender Sensitive Strategies Are Important

Steps To Reduce Antimicrobial Resistance Risks

Frequently Asked Questions

Antimicrobial resistance (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/antimicrobial-resistance) The social burden of antimicrobial resistance: what is it, how can we measure it, and why does it matter? (Keenan K, Silva Corrêa J, Sringernyuang L, Nayiga S, Chandler CIR. The social burden of antimicrobial resistance: what is it, how can we measure it, and why does it matter? JAC Antimicrob Resist. 2025 Mar 10;7(2):dlae208. doi: 10.1093/jacamr/dlae208. PMID: 40065828; PMCID: PMC11891513.) Integrating gender and equity commitments in the revised global action plan on antimicrobial resistance (Batheja D, Saint V, Dobreva Z et al. Integrating gender and equity commitments in the revised global action plan on antimicrobial resistance The Lancet, 2025; 406, 1200-1203) Understanding the gender gap in antibiotic prescribing: a cross-sectional analysis of English primary care (Smith DRM, Dolk FCK, Smieszek T, Robotham JV, Pouwels KB. Understanding the gender gap in antibiotic prescribing: a cross-sectional analysis of English primary care. BMJ Open. 2018 Feb 22;8(2):e020203. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2017-020203. PMID: 29472269; PMCID: PMC5855331.) Antibiotic Misuse: An In-Depth Examination of Its Global Consequences and Public Health Challenges (Nammi J, Pasala R, Andhe N, Vasam R, Poruri AD, Sherikar RR. Antibiotic Misuse: An In-Depth Examination of Its Global Consequences and Public Health Challenges. Cureus. 2025 Jun 13;17(6):e85941. doi: 10.7759/cureus.85941. PMID: 40656310; PMCID: PMC12256094.)

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the most serious global health challenges, directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and about 4.95 million deaths. It occurs when bacteria and other microbes no longer respond to medicines designed to kill them. This makes common infections harder to treat and increases the risk of complications (1).While AMR affects everyone, emerging evidence shows that its impact is not evenly distributed (2). Understanding the role of gender differences in AMR is essential for effective solutions.Research highlights that social, economic, and biological factors influence how individuals experience antimicrobial resistance. Women in many parts of the world face barriers in accessing healthcare and appropriate treatment. These barriers may increase the risk of untreated or poorly managed infections. Scientific discussions published in journals such asemphasize the importance of inclusive health strategies. Recognizingcan improve outcomes for vulnerable populations (3).Antimicrobial resistance develops when microorganisms adapt and become resistant to medications. This process can occur due to the misuse or overuse of antibiotics (1). When treatments become ineffective, infections can persist and spread more easily. This increases healthcare costs and complicates treatment strategies. Addressing antibiotic resistance is a priority for global health systems.AMR affects a wide range of infections, including respiratory, urinary, and bloodstream infections. Without effective antibiotics, routine medical procedures may become riskier. This includes surgeries and treatments that rely on infection control. The growing threat highlights the need for responsible antibiotic use. Promotinghelps reduce resistance.Gender plays an important role in determining. Women often serve as caregivers, increasing their exposure to infectious diseases. In many settings, they may delay seeking medical care due to social or financial constraints. This can lead to untreated infections and inappropriate use of medicines. These factors contribute to increased AMR risk.In addition, women may have different patterns of antibiotic use compared to men. For example,(4). Repeated exposure to antibiotics can increase the risk of resistance over time. Understanding these patterns helps develop targeted interventions. Addressing gender specific health risks is crucial in managing AMR.Access to healthcare remains a significant challenge in many regions, particularly for women.can restrict access to treatment. These barriers may lead to delayed diagnosis and inappropriate medication use. Without proper care, infections may worsen or become resistant. Overcoming healthcare access barriers is essential for reducing AMR.In some cases, women may rely on. This can result in incorrect antibiotic use and incomplete treatment courses. Such practices contribute to the development of resistant infections. Strengthening healthcare systems can improve access to appropriate care. Ensuring equitable healthcare access supports better outcomes.The misuse of antibiotics is a major driver of antimicrobial resistance worldwide. Taking antibiotics without medical guidance or stopping treatment early can promote resistance (5). In some communities, antibiotics are easily available without prescriptions. This increases the likelihood of misuse and overuse. Promotingis critical in combating AMR.Education plays a key role in improving awareness about antibiotic use. Individuals need to understand when antibiotics are necessary and when they are not. Public health campaigns can help reduce misuse and improve treatment adherence. Healthcare providers also play an important role in prescribing responsibly. Encouragingsupports long-term solutions.Addressing antimicrobial resistance requires strategies that consider gender specific challenges. Policies should focus on improving access to healthcare for women and vulnerable groups. Education and awareness programs can empower individuals to make informed decisions. Integrating gender perspectives into public health planning improves effectiveness. These approaches supportCollaboration between governments, healthcare providers, and communities is essential. Strengthening health systems and promoting equality can reduce the burden of AMR. Research and data collection should also include gender based analysis. This helps identify gaps and develop targeted interventions. Buildingsystems supports global health goals.Reducing AMR requires action at both the individual and community levels.is one of the most important steps.ensures infections are treated effectively.can prevent infections and reduce the need for antibiotics. These habits support infection prevention.can empower individuals to make better health decisions. Communities can play a role in promoting safe healthcare practices. Governments and organizations must continue investing in research and infrastructure. Combined efforts can slow the spread of resistance. Addressing AMR prevention strategies is essential for future health security.Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microbes no longer respond to medicines used to treat infections.Gender influences exposure, healthcare access, and antibiotic use patterns, affecting resistance risk.Improper use of antibiotics allows microbes to adapt and become resistant over time.Women may face higher risks due to healthcare barriers and frequent antibiotic exposure.Responsible antibiotic use, hygiene practices, and improved healthcare access help reduce AMR.Source-Medindia