Are We Humans Born With a Moral Compass?

Even five-day-old newborns show a clear preference for kindness over cruelty, hinting that morality may be hardwired in humans.
- Newborns preferred watching animations with helpful behaviors over those with harmful ones
- Babies can perceive social interactions through high-contrast, repetitive visuals
- This may indicate an innate moral sensitivity, not shaped solely by experience
Newborn Eyes on KindnessThe researchers showed basic animated films to ninety babies. The first film featured a ball struggling to ascend a slope. It was then pushed upwards by another ball, indicating its helpful nature.
In the second film, shown after the first, the opposite occurred: instead of helping, the second ball pushed the first one down the hill, preventing it from reaching the summit. Among the two animated films, the helpful scenario captured the infants’ attention for a longer period.
In another set of video films, one ball moved towards another as if it were trying to get close or say hello. In the other video, the balls moved away, like they were avoiding each other. Again, the newborns spent more time watching the friendly, approaching action.
Even though most people believe that newborn babies can't see well, Dr. Kiley Hamlin of the University of British Columbia clarified that infants can see well enough at close distances and, in contrast, when there is a repetition of movement, they can understand the concept, as in the study. These findings indicate that the baby is already familiar with good deeds soon after birth.
The Morality Compass On The Upper HandEarlier experiments have shown that infants between the ages of 6 and 10 months can distinguish between good and bad characters. This clinical trial goes further by studying 5-day-old infants. It supports the theory that we do not evaluate social dynamics through experience, but rather that we are born with the ability, which is part of our evolutionary genetic code.
Despite being newborns, these infants are already demonstrating signs of moral sensitivity, even in the absence of spoken language, facial recognition, or any social conditioning.
What Can Babies See?Infants possess poor vision and therefore lack depth perception. However, they can focus on black-and-white patterns and respond to nearby movement. Thus, the researchers adapted the visuals accordingly:
- Simple shapes (balls and blocks)
- High contrast
- Clear directional movement
- Repetitive actions to build memory
Wired for Kindness, Not Yet for JusticeWhile this study suggests a preference for kindness, it doesn't mean babies understand fairness, justice, or empathy. Moral complexity comes later, shaped by environment, education, and experience.
What we’re seeing here is the seed of morality—a simple, instinctual attraction to helpfulness over harm. This may serve as the biological foundation for moral learning as babies grow into children and adults.
Kindness May Be Our First LanguageThis study is a powerful reminder that we are born with an innate capacity to recognize goodness. In a world that often seems divided, the fact that even five-day-old babies prefer kindness gives hope. Before we learn to walk, talk, or reason, we may already be wired to connect, to care, and to choose kindness.
This discovery reminds us that the instincts we’re born with—to help, to comfort, to cooperate—are not only natural but also essential to what makes us human!
