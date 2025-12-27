REGISTER
Are Vegetarian and Vegan Diets Safe for Children?

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Dec 27 2025 2:10 PM

A global review finds vegetarian and vegan children are leaner with healthier cholesterol but face higher risks of iron, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 deficiencies without careful planning.

Highlights:
  • Vegetarian children showed leaner growth patterns with lower BMI and body fat
  • Vegan children had a higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency without supplements
  • Both diets were linked to lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure
A major global review published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition is offering one of the clearest pictures yet of how lacto-ovo-vegetarian and vegan diets affect children and adolescents, revealing a mix of health advantages and nutritional challenges that families need to understand.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Children on vegetarian and vegan diets may have healthier cholesterol yet face hidden risks of iron and vitamin B12 deficiency if diets are not planned well #ChildNutrition #PlantBasedKids #Medindia

Statistics From the Meta-analysis

The researchers analyzed 59 observational studies involving 48,626 children and adolescents under 18 years of age.
  • 7,280 followed lacto-ovo-vegetarian diets
  • 1,289 followed vegan diets
  • 40,059 consumed omnivorous diets
Across regions and age groups, plant-based children tended to be leaner with healthier cholesterol levels, but they also showed higher risks of specific nutrient deficiencies, especially iron and vitamin B12.


How Vegetarian and Vegan Diets Shape Daily Nutrition in Children

Nutrient Intake Patterns in Plant-Based Diets


Compared with omnivorous children, those on vegetarian and vegan diets typically consumed:
  • More fiber, fruits, vegetables, and plant micronutrients
  • Higher intakes of folate, vitamin C, and magnesium
  • Less saturated fat and cholesterol, which supports heart health
> However, the review also found consistent shortfalls in nutrients usually supplied by animal foods:
  • Vitamin B12, particularly low in vegan diets
  • Vitamin D, often below recommended levels
  • Calcium, especially among vegan children
  • Zinc and iodine, depending on food choices and fortification
The authors emphasize that these nutrients require careful planning or supplementation.


Growth and Body Composition in Plant-Based Children

Height, Weight, and Body Fat Trends

The analysis showed a clear pattern of leaner growth:
  • Vegetarian children had lower height, weight, and BMI scores
  • Vegan children were, on average, slightly shorter with lower BMI
  • Both groups had lower body fat levels
Most measurements remained within normal pediatric ranges, suggesting healthier body composition rather than impaired growth.

Bone Health Signals Need Attention

  • Lacto-ovo-vegetarian children had lower bone mineral content
  • Data on bone health in vegan children were limited
  • Lower calcium and vitamin D intake raised concerns during key growth years



Blood Tests Reveal Hidden Nutrient Challenges

Iron, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D Status


Despite higher dietary iron intake, vegetarian children showed:
  • Lower ferritin levels, indicating reduced iron stores
  • Higher odds of iron deficiency and anemia
Vegan children stood out for:
  • Significantly higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency
  • Lower hemoglobin levels in some studies
Vitamin D levels were also lower among vegetarian children, reflecting both diet and limited sun exposure.

Cardiovascular Health Emerges as a Strength

One of the strongest findings was related to heart health.

Children on vegetarian and vegan diets showed:
  • Lower total and LDLcholesterol
  • Lower systolic blood pressure
  • Lower leptinlevels, linked to reduced body fat
These patterns suggest that plant-based diets may support cardiovascular health from an early age.

What Parents and Caregivers Should Take From This

The review does not suggest that vegetarian or vegan diets are unsafe for children. Instead, it highlights an important message:
  • Plant-based diets do not automatically meet all of a child’s nutritional needs
  • Benefits come with the need for intentional planning
  • Vitamin B12, iron, calcium, vitamin D, iodine, and zinc deserve special attention
Regular growth monitoring and nutrition guidance can help ensure children thrive on these diets.

If this topic speaks to you, consider seeking guidance from a pediatrician or dietitian experienced in plant-based nutrition. With thoughtful planning and support, a plant-based diet can nurture growth rather than leave quiet nutritional gaps.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are vegetarian diets safe for children and adolescents?

A: Vegetarian diets can support healthy growth in children when they are carefully planned and include essential nutrients.

Q: Do vegan children need vitamin B12 supplements?

A: Yes. Vitamin B12 is absent from unfortified plant foods, and supplementation is necessary for vegan children.

Q: Why do vegetarian children develop iron deficiency despite higher iron intake?

A: Plant-based diets provide non-heme iron, which is absorbed less efficiently than iron from animal foods.

Q: Do plant-based diets affect children's growth?

A: Children on vegetarian and vegan diets tend to be leaner, but most grow within normal height and weight ranges.

Q: Are vegetarian diets better for children's heart health?

A: Evidence shows lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure in vegetarian and vegan children, which may support heart health over time.


