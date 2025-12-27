Are Vegetarian and Vegan Diets Safe for Children?

A global review finds vegetarian and vegan children are leaner with healthier cholesterol but face higher risks of iron, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 deficiencies without careful planning.
- Vegetarian children showed leaner growth patterns with lower BMI and body fat
- Vegan children had a higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency without supplements
- Both diets were linked to lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure
Statistics From the Meta-analysisThe researchers analyzed 59 observational studies involving 48,626 children and adolescents under 18 years of age.
- 7,280 followed lacto-ovo-vegetarian diets
- 1,289 followed vegan diets
- 40,059 consumed omnivorous diets
How Vegetarian and Vegan Diets Shape Daily Nutrition in Children
Nutrient Intake Patterns in Plant-Based Diets
Compared with omnivorous children, those on vegetarian and vegan diets typically consumed:
- More fiber, fruits, vegetables, and plant micronutrients
- Higher intakes of folate, vitamin C, and magnesium
- Less saturated fat and cholesterol, which supports heart health
- Vitamin B12, particularly low in vegan diets
- Vitamin D, often below recommended levels
- Calcium, especially among vegan children
- Zinc and iodine, depending on food choices and fortification
Growth and Body Composition in Plant-Based Children
Height, Weight, and Body Fat TrendsThe analysis showed a clear pattern of leaner growth:
- Vegetarian children had lower height, weight, and BMI scores
- Vegan children were, on average, slightly shorter with lower BMI
- Both groups had lower body fat levels
Bone Health Signals Need Attention
- Lacto-ovo-vegetarian children had lower bone mineral content
- Data on bone health in vegan children were limited
- Lower calcium and vitamin D intake raised concerns during key growth years
Blood Tests Reveal Hidden Nutrient Challenges
Iron, Vitamin B12, and Vitamin D Status
Despite higher dietary iron intake, vegetarian children showed:
- Lower ferritin levels, indicating reduced iron stores
- Higher odds of iron deficiency and anemia
- Significantly higher risk of vitamin B12 deficiency
- Lower hemoglobin levels in some studies
Cardiovascular Health Emerges as a StrengthOne of the strongest findings was related to heart health.
Children on vegetarian and vegan diets showed:
- Lower total and LDLcholesterol
- Lower systolic blood pressure
- Lower leptinlevels, linked to reduced body fat
What Parents and Caregivers Should Take From ThisThe review does not suggest that vegetarian or vegan diets are unsafe for children. Instead, it highlights an important message:
- Plant-based diets do not automatically meet all of a child’s nutritional needs
- Benefits come with the need for intentional planning
- Vitamin B12, iron, calcium, vitamin D, iodine, and zinc deserve special attention
If this topic speaks to you, consider seeking guidance from a pediatrician or dietitian experienced in plant-based nutrition. With thoughtful planning and support, a plant-based diet can nurture growth rather than leave quiet nutritional gaps.
