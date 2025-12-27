A major global review published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition is offering one of the clearest pictures yet of how lacto-ovo-vegetarian and vegan diets affect children and adolescents, revealing a mix of health advantages and nutritional challenges that families need to understand.The researchers analyzed 59 observational studies involving 48,626 children and adolescents under 18 years of age.Across regions and age groups, plant-based children tended to be, but they also showed, especiallyCompared with omnivorous children, those on vegetarian and vegan diets typically consumed:> However, the review also found consistent shortfalls in nutrients usually supplied by animal foods:The authors emphasize thatThe analysis showed a clear pattern ofMost measurements remained, suggesting healthier body composition rather than impaired growth.Despite higher dietary iron intake, vegetarian children showed:Vegan children stood out for:Vitamin D levels were also lower among vegetarian children, reflecting both diet and limited sun exposure.One of the strongest findings was related to heart health.Children on vegetarian and vegan diets showed:These patterns suggest that plant-based diets mayThe review does not suggest that vegetarian or vegan diets are unsafe for children. Instead, it highlights an important message:Regular growth monitoring and nutrition guidance can help ensure children thrive on these diets.If this topic speaks to you, consider seeking guidance from a pediatrician or dietitian experienced in plant-based nutrition. With thoughtful planning and support, a plant-based diet can nurture growth rather than leave quiet nutritional gaps.Source-Medindia

Are Vegetarian and Vegan Diets Safe for Children?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are vegetarian diets safe for children and adolescents?

A: Vegetarian diets can support healthy growth in children when they are carefully planned and include essential nutrients.

Q: Do vegan children need vitamin B12 supplements?

A: Yes. Vitamin B12 is absent from unfortified plant foods, and supplementation is necessary for vegan children.

Q: Why do vegetarian children develop iron deficiency despite higher iron intake?

A: Plant-based diets provide non-heme iron, which is absorbed less efficiently than iron from animal foods.

Q: Do plant-based diets affect children's growth?

A: Children on vegetarian and vegan diets tend to be leaner, but most grow within normal height and weight ranges.

Q: Are vegetarian diets better for children's heart health?

A: Evidence shows lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure in vegetarian and vegan children, which may support heart health over time.