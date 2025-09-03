About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Are Ultra-Processed Foods Harming Your Fertility?

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Sep 3 2025 12:51 PM

Ultra-processed foods trigger weight gain, hormonal disruption, and reproductive issues, even when calorie intake is controlled.

Highlights:
  • Ultra-processed foods increase fat gain even with equal calorie intake
  • Hormone-disrupting chemicals from processed foods lower testosterone
  • Key reproductive and metabolic markers are negatively impacted
Ultra-processed foods lead to more weight gain and hormonal disruptions, even when calorie consumption is matched to that of minimally processed diets (1 Trusted Source
Effect of ultra-processed food consumption on male reproductive and metabolic health

Go to source).
Over the last five decades, obesity and type-2 diabetes have surged, while sperm quality has steadily declined. A possible factor behind these shifts is the widespread consumption of ultra-processed foods, which are linked to various negative health effects.

However, there has been uncertainty around whether these harms come from the way the ingredients are processed, the industrial additives themselves, or simply because they encourage overeating.


Advertisement

Clear Impact on Weight and Hormones

A global team of scientists has now found that individuals gain more fat mass on a diet high in ultra-processed foods compared to a diet of minimally processed foods, even when calorie intake remains the same. Published in the journal Cell Metabolism, the study also revealed that ultra-processed diets expose the body to higher levels of pollutants known to interfere with sperm quality.

“Our findings clearly demonstrate that ultra-processed foods negatively affect reproductive and metabolic functions, regardless of whether they are eaten to excess or not. This confirms that it is the processing itself that makes these foods harmful,” explained Jessica Preston, the lead author, who conducted the work during her Ph.D. at the University of Copenhagen's NNF Center for Basic Metabolic Research.


Advertisement
Controlled Diets, Surprising Outcomes

To ensure accuracy, the scientists studied the effects of both diet types on the same individuals. They enrolled 43 healthy men aged 20 to 35, each of whom followed both diets for three weeks with a three-month break in between. Half of the participants began with the ultra-processed diet, while the others started with the unprocessed one.

Additionally, half of the group consumed a calorie surplus of 500 calories per day, while the other half ate only what was appropriate for their age, size, and activity level. Participants were unaware of which type of diet they were following. Both diets had equal calories and macronutrients, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.

Despite identical energy content, men gained approximately one kilogram more fat mass during the ultra-processed diet phase compared to the unprocessed phase, regardless of whether they were on the calorie-excess or calorie-balanced plan. Other key indicators of cardiovascular health were also negatively affected.


Advertisement
Pollutants and Hormonal Interference

The study also uncovered a concerning rise in levels of cxMINP, a hormone-disrupting phthalate found in plastics, in participants on the ultra-processed diet. These individuals also showed decreased levels of testosterone and follicle-stimulating hormone, both of which are essential for healthy sperm production.

“We were alarmed by the extent of physiological disruption caused by ultra-processed foods, especially in young, otherwise healthy men. The potential long-term consequences are deeply troubling and point to a need for immediate updates to nutritional recommendations to better prevent chronic illness,” said Professor Romain Barrès, senior author of the study from the University of Copenhagen and Université Côte d'Azur.

To sum up, the evidence shows that ultra-processed foods have detrimental effects on both metabolic and reproductive health, even when eaten in controlled calorie amounts. These findings point toward the harmful impact of food processing itself, rather than just overeating, and stress the urgent need to rethink current dietary guidelines for the sake of long-term public health.

Reference:
  1. Effect of ultra-processed food consumption on male reproductive and metabolic health - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1550413125003602?via%3Dihub)

Source-Medindia
