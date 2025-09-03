Are Ultra-Processed Foods Harming Your Fertility?

Ultra-processed foods trigger weight gain, hormonal disruption, and reproductive issues, even when calorie intake is controlled.

Highlights: Ultra-processed foods increase fat gain even with equal calorie intake

increase fat gain even with equal calorie intake Hormone-disrupting chemicals from processed foods lower testosterone

from processed foods lower testosterone Key reproductive and metabolic markers are negatively impacted

Did You Know?

Men consuming ultra-processed foods gained 1 kg more fat and showed reduced testosterone, even when eating the same number of calories as those on whole-food diets. #ultraprocessedfoods #hormonehealth #medindia’

Clear Impact on Weight and Hormones

Controlled Diets, Surprising Outcomes

Pollutants and Hormonal Interference

Ultra-processed foods lead to, even when calorie consumption is matched to that of minimally processed diets ().Over the last five decades,. A possible factor behind these shifts is the widespread consumption of ultra-processed foods, which are linked to various negative health effects.However, there has been uncertainty around whether these harms come from the way the ingredients are processed, the industrial additives themselves, or simply because they encourage overeating.A global team of scientists has now found that individuals. Published in the journal, the study also revealed that ultra-processed diets expose the body to higher levels of pollutants known to“Our findings clearly demonstrate that ultra-processed foods negatively affect reproductive and metabolic functions, regardless of whether they are eaten to excess or not. This confirms that it is the processing itself that makes these foods harmful,” explained Jessica Preston, the lead author, who conducted the work during her Ph.D. at the University of Copenhagen's NNF Center for Basic Metabolic Research.To ensure accuracy, the scientists studied the effects of both diet types on the same individuals. They enrolled, each of whom followed both diets for three weeks with a three-month break in between. Half of the participants began with the ultra-processed diet, while the others started with the unprocessed one.Additionally, half of the group consumed aParticipants were unaware of which type of diet they were following. Both diets had equal calories and macronutrients, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats.Despite identical energy content,, regardless of whether they were on the calorie-excess or calorie-balanced plan. Other key indicators of cardiovascular health were also negatively affected.The study also uncovered ain participants on the ultra-processed diet. These individuals also showed, both of which are essential for healthy sperm production.“We were alarmed by the extent of physiological disruption caused by ultra-processed foods, especially in young, otherwise healthy men. The potential long-term consequences are deeply troubling and point to a need for immediate updates to nutritional recommendations to better prevent chronic illness,” said Professor Romain Barrès, senior author of the study from the University of Copenhagen and Université Côte d'Azur.To sum up, the evidence shows that ultra-processed foods have detrimental effects on both metabolic and reproductive health, even when eaten in controlled calorie amounts. These findings point toward the harmful impact of food processing itself, rather than just overeating, and stress the urgent need to rethink current dietary guidelines for the sake of long-term public health.Source-Medindia