April: Why Stress Awareness Month Matters More Than Ever

April is your wake-up call to pause, breathe, and break free from stress- before it takes a bigger toll on your health and happiness.

Highlights: Over 90% of Indian professionals report feeling stressed- far above the global average

Chronic stress can silently impact mental, emotional, and physical health if left unaddressed

“Lead with Love,” the 2025 theme, promotes empathy, connection, and healing in high-pressure times

Did you know?

Stress can shrink your brain over time. Chronic stress reduces brain volume in areas related to emotion and memory!



More Indian Professionals Are Affected by Stress

Significance of Stress Awareness Month

Inflation-driven price increases for commonplace goods (e.g., petrol prices, utility bills, grocery expenditures, etc.)

Worldwide uncertainty

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and possible Russian reprisal (such as cyberattacks or nuclear threats)

What is Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder?

Theme for Stress Awareness Month in 2025

History of Stress Awareness Month

What are the Consequences of Stress?

Symptoms of Stress

Psychological signs such as mental health disorders and the worsening of long-term health conditions

Sensations of numbness, fear, despair, anger, worry, or concern Energy, appetite, desire, and interest changes

Physical manifestations including headaches, skin rashes, or digestive problems

Having nightmares or having trouble falling asleep

Alcoholism

Misuse of illegal drugs (such as heroin, cocaine, or methamphetamine), abuse of prescription drugs (such as painkillers), and problems concentrating and making decisions

How to Lower Stress?

Engaging in physical activity of any kind

Spend at least half an hour each day in meditation

Make an effort to laugh more

Make connections with people since socialization might help ward against depression

Get adequate restful sleep

All sections of society, including individuals, families, kids, teenagers, college students, and the elderly, experience stress for a variety of reasons, according to the American Institute of Stress (1). Every year, throughout the entire month of April, healthcare professionals and health promotion specialists around the world conduct a variety of awareness campaigns and activities to raise public awareness about the causes and remedies of our contemporary stress epidemic. This is known as Stress Awareness Month, and it is a widely recognized and celebrated healthcare event (2).A survey of around 14,600 workers, managers, HR directors, and C-level executives from 13 countries- including 1,100 from India- was carried out in 2021 by Oracle and Workplace Intelligence, an HR research and advising business. Compared to the global average of 80%, nearly 91% of survey participants in India said they were greatly affected by stress in their lives (3).Stress is a reaction to situations that are emotionally, physically, or environmentally taxing. In order to prepare for a fight-or-flight response, the body releases stress hormones in response to a stressful situation. On the other hand, prolonged stress exposure can raise stress levels, which can be detrimental to both mental and physical health. In order to prevent the anxiety that results, it is crucial to acknowledge the risks associated with stress and take action to manage it.The increasing stress is caused by a number of variables, including:Complex post-traumatic stress disorder (complex PTSD) is one of the more recent types of stress disorders that are being identified. A serious mental disease called complex PTSD is brought on by traumatic life experiences. In addition to persistent and chronic irregularities in identity, relationships, and emotion regulation, it is characterized by three clusters of fundamental post-traumatic symptoms (4). Recently, complex PTSD was included as a new diagnosis to the ICD-11.It is crucial to have a stress reminder during these crippling times in order to raise awareness and identify individuals who are experiencing stress so they can receive treatment before it develops into other devastating diseases like depression or stroke, among others.The perfect solution to filling the void is Stress Awareness Month."Lead With Love" is the theme for Stress Awareness Month in 2025 (5). Despite any challenges faced, this topic emphasizes treating oneself and other people with acceptance, love, and compassion. It encourages the development of wholesome connections and lessens the stigma attached to stress and mental health issues through candid discussions and proactive support.Since 1992, the Health Resource Network (HRN), a non-profit organization dedicated to health education and established by Dr. Morton C. Orman, M.D., has sponsored Stress Awareness Month in April (6). Health promotion experts and medical professionals collaborate to increase public awareness of the causes and remedies for our contemporary stress pandemic during this yearly 30-day event.Dr. Orman emphasized the availability of more recent studies on stress over the last two decades, but he also considered the need to conduct substantial research in order to completely comprehend the condition. Presently, millions of people may be able to end their suffering thanks to newly disclosed information.Stress is the body's reaction to difficult environmental, emotional, or physical circumstances. It can be separated into two categories according to how long it lasts.Short-term reactions to particular events or circumstances are known as acute stress, and they can be useful in some circumstances, particularly when it comes to prompt responses to possible threats. A long-term stress reaction brought on by persistent, ongoing stressors, like financial concerns or work-related stress, is known as chronic stress. Chronic stress can lead to harmful circumstances for our health and wellbeing if it is not managed.Numerous physical and psychological symptoms, including the following, can be brought on by stress complexes:There are several strategies to lessen stress, such as:Source-Medindia