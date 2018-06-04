April is Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month

Symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) like abdominal pain and abnormal bowel movements can range from mild to severe

Affected individuals fail to seek help as they usually feel uncomfortable talking about their bowel symptoms

Spread the word and get more people knowing about the condition the entire month of April to help IBS patients

"Despite being very common, many with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are reluctant to openly talk about their symptoms or seek medical care," said Ceciel T. Rooker, President of the International Foundation for Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD), a registered non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with IBS and other chronic gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. "They may feel uncomfortable discussing their symptoms, even with their doctor, because of social taboos surrounding bowel symptoms."