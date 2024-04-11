Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 11). App-ily Ever After: How Apps can Help Men With Frequent Peeing. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 11, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/app-ily-ever-after-how-apps-can-help-men-with-frequent-peeing-215416-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "App-ily Ever After: How Apps can Help Men With Frequent Peeing". Medindia. Apr 11, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/app-ily-ever-after-how-apps-can-help-men-with-frequent-peeing-215416-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "App-ily Ever After: How Apps can Help Men With Frequent Peeing". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/app-ily-ever-after-how-apps-can-help-men-with-frequent-peeing-215416-1.htm. (accessed Apr 11, 2024).