Anti-Ageing Benefits of Pterostilbene Confirmed in Clinical Test

Pterostilbene skincare emulsion improved skin firmness, elasticity, wrinkle reduction, and epidermal thickness compared to a control.
- Pterostilbene emulsion visibly reduced forehead and under-eye wrinkles
- Improved skin elasticity and firmness through collagen and fiber enhancement
- Increased epidermal thickness and minimized pores for youthful appearance
Anti-aging Efficacy of a 0.1 % Pterostilbene Skincare Emulsion: A 28-Day Clinical Trial
Go to source). Amid growing demand for effective anti-ageing solutions, a group of Chinese cosmetic science experts evaluated the effects of a skincare emulsion containing 0.1 percent pterostilbene against a non-active control. The 28-day clinical trial involved 31 volunteers and used a split-face, double-blind design to compare the left and right sides of each participant’s face.
Skin Analysis with Precision InstrumentsSophisticated skin evaluation tools and participant self-assessments were employed to measure the results. Advanced imaging and dermatological instruments captured various parameters, providing objective evidence of the product’s impact.
The data were published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology and highlighted consistent improvements across key skin health markers when using the pterostilbene emulsion compared to the control.
Notable Skin Improvements with Natural CompoundZhiyuan Chen, co-author and founder of Guangzhou Luanying Cosmetics Co., Ltd., noted that forehead lines, under-eye wrinkles, and Crow’s feet were all visibly reduced. Additionally, skin elasticity and firmness were noticeably improved with enhanced dermal fiber structure.
Compared to the control, the pterostilbene emulsion delivered statistically significant results, with all 31 subjects reporting greater satisfaction. The outcomes point to the compound’s multi-pathway benefits for skin rejuvenation.
Natural Compounds Transforming SkincareXueping Chen, the corresponding author, emphasized the findings support pterostilbene as a potent active ingredient for cosmetic formulations. Its multifunctional benefits position it as a leading natural alternative in anti-ageing skincare.
By delivering measurable anti-ageing outcomes and high user satisfaction, pterostilbene may shape the future of cosmetics focused on natural, high-efficacy ingredients.
In conclusion, these results establish pterostilbene as a powerful natural compound in the field of anti-ageing skincare.
With significant improvements in multiple skin parameters, this formulation not only delivers visible results but also sets a new benchmark for future cosmetic innovations.
Reference:
- Anti-aging Efficacy of a 0.1 % Pterostilbene Skincare Emulsion: A 28-Day Clinical Trial - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950306X25000160?via%3Dihub)
Source-Medindia