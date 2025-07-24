About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Anti-Ageing Benefits of Pterostilbene Confirmed in Clinical Test

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 24 2025 12:46 PM

Pterostilbene skincare emulsion improved skin firmness, elasticity, wrinkle reduction, and epidermal thickness compared to a control.

Anti-Ageing Benefits of Pterostilbene Confirmed in Clinical Test
Highlights:
  • Pterostilbene emulsion visibly reduced forehead and under-eye wrinkles
  • Improved skin elasticity and firmness through collagen and fiber enhancement
  • Increased epidermal thickness and minimized pores for youthful appearance
A pterostilbene-infused skincare emulsion showed remarkable improvements in skin elasticity, firmness, and visible wrinkle reduction within just 28 days of use. The product also led to enhanced epidermal thickness, denser collagen and elastic fibers, and minimized pore size (1 Trusted Source
Anti-aging Efficacy of a 0.1 % Pterostilbene Skincare Emulsion: A 28-Day Clinical Trial

Go to source).
Amid growing demand for effective anti-ageing solutions, a group of Chinese cosmetic science experts evaluated the effects of a skincare emulsion containing 0.1 percent pterostilbene against a non-active control. The 28-day clinical trial involved 31 volunteers and used a split-face, double-blind design to compare the left and right sides of each participant’s face.


Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
Life Expectancy or Longevity Calculator
We all wish to live a long and fruitful life. The life expectancy calculator may just be what the doctor ordered for those curious to know their life expectancy.
Advertisement

Skin Analysis with Precision Instruments

Sophisticated skin evaluation tools and participant self-assessments were employed to measure the results. Advanced imaging and dermatological instruments captured various parameters, providing objective evidence of the product’s impact.

The data were published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology and highlighted consistent improvements across key skin health markers when using the pterostilbene emulsion compared to the control.


Advertisement

Notable Skin Improvements with Natural Compound

Zhiyuan Chen, co-author and founder of Guangzhou Luanying Cosmetics Co., Ltd., noted that forehead lines, under-eye wrinkles, and Crow’s feet were all visibly reduced. Additionally, skin elasticity and firmness were noticeably improved with enhanced dermal fiber structure.

Compared to the control, the pterostilbene emulsion delivered statistically significant results, with all 31 subjects reporting greater satisfaction. The outcomes point to the compound’s multi-pathway benefits for skin rejuvenation.


Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work
Top 7 Most Essential Anti-Aging Ingredients That Work
Anti-aging ingredients can prevent signs of aging such as wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin. Read about the best anti-aging ingredients that really work.

Natural Compounds Transforming Skincare

Xueping Chen, the corresponding author, emphasized the findings support pterostilbene as a potent active ingredient for cosmetic formulations. Its multifunctional benefits position it as a leading natural alternative in anti-ageing skincare.

By delivering measurable anti-ageing outcomes and high user satisfaction, pterostilbene may shape the future of cosmetics focused on natural, high-efficacy ingredients.

In conclusion, these results establish pterostilbene as a powerful natural compound in the field of anti-ageing skincare.

With significant improvements in multiple skin parameters, this formulation not only delivers visible results but also sets a new benchmark for future cosmetic innovations.

Reference:
  1. Anti-aging Efficacy of a 0.1 % Pterostilbene Skincare Emulsion: A 28-Day Clinical Trial - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2950306X25000160?via%3Dihub)

Source-Medindia
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You-Wrinkles Creams-Super Foods-Simple Tips-FAQs
Anti-aging Secrets to a Younger You-Wrinkles Creams-Super Foods-Simple Tips-FAQs
Is there anyone in this world who fails to be swayed by the magic of youth? None, for when youth explodes joyously all Nature smiles!

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional