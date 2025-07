Anti-Ageing Benefits of Pterostilbene Confirmed in Clinical Test

Pterostilbene skincare emulsion improved skin firmness, elasticity, wrinkle reduction, and epidermal thickness compared to a control.

Highlights: Pterostilbene emulsion visibly reduced forehead and under-eye wrinkles

visibly reduced forehead and under-eye wrinkles Improved skin elasticity and firmness through collagen and fiber enhancement

Increased epidermal thickness and minimized pores for youthful appearance

. The product also led to enhancedsize ().Amid growing demand for effective anti-ageing solutions, a group of Chinese cosmetic science experts evaluated the effects of a skincare emulsion containingagainst a non-active control. The 28-day clinical trial involved 31 volunteers and used a split-face, double-blind design to compare the left and right sides of each participant’s face.Sophisticated skin evaluation tools and participant self-assessments were employed to measure the results.captured various parameters, providing objective evidence of the product’s impact.The data were published in the Journal of Dermatologic Science and Cosmetic Technology and highlighted consistent improvements across key skin health markers when using the pterostilbene emulsion compared to the control.Zhiyuan Chen, co-author and founder of Guangzhou Luanying Cosmetics Co., Ltd., noted that. Additionally,with enhanced dermal fiber structure.Compared to the control, the pterostilbene emulsion delivered statistically significant results, with. The outcomes point to the compound’s multi-pathway benefits for skin rejuvenation.Xueping Chen, the corresponding author, emphasized the findings support pterostilbene as a potent active ingredient for cosmetic formulations. Its multifunctional benefits position it as aBy delivering measurable anti-ageing outcomes and high user satisfaction, pterostilbene may shape the future of cosmetics focused onIn conclusion, these results establish pterostilbene as a powerful natural compound in the field of anti-ageing skincare.With significant improvements in multiple skin parameters, this formulation not only delivers visible results but also sets a new benchmark for future cosmetic innovations.Source-Medindia