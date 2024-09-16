Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 16). Anterior Uveitis Treatment Through Bloodletting Therapy . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anterior-uveitis-treatment-through-bloodletting-therapy-217245-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Anterior Uveitis Treatment Through Bloodletting Therapy". Medindia. Sep 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anterior-uveitis-treatment-through-bloodletting-therapy-217245-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Anterior Uveitis Treatment Through Bloodletting Therapy". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anterior-uveitis-treatment-through-bloodletting-therapy-217245-1.htm. (accessed Sep 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Anterior Uveitis Treatment Through Bloodletting Therapy. Medindia, viewed Sep 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/anterior-uveitis-treatment-through-bloodletting-therapy-217245-1.htm.