ALPK2: A Heart-Specific Enzyme Offers New Hope for Heart Failure

A newly discovered enzyme, ALPK2, could revolutionize heart failure treatment by preventing heart stiffness. A game-changer in cardiac research!
- ALPK2 is a heart-specific enzyme that regulates cardiac muscle flexibility by activating the TPM1 gene
- Lower ALPK2 levels are linked to heart stiffness, while increased ALPK2 can protect against heart failure
- ALPK2 could be a novel therapeutic target for HFpEF, a condition with limited treatment options
What is Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection FunctionThe number of heart failure patients is growing worldwide. In particular, HFpEF is a major global issue since it is incurable, possibly deadly, and has few medication treatment choices. HFpEF patients are defined by a heart that fails to relax effectively during the filling phase, resulting in inadequate blood flow to fulfill the body's requirment.
ALPK2: A Potential Game-Changer in Heart Failure TreatmentThe researchers examined the gene expression of 518 protein kinase enzymes and discovered ALPK2 as a heart-specific kinase of relevance. To further understand its significance, researchers compared mice lacking the gene that produces the enzyme to those with extremely high levels of the gene, resulting in an abundance of ALPK2.
Mice with low levels exhibited significant impairments in the heart's aging-related ability to relax and fill with blood. Mice overexpressing ALPK2 displayed elevated phosphorylation of tropomyosin 1 (TPM1), a key regulator of cardiac contraction. Because HFpEF patients have lower levels of TPM1, enhanced TPM1 phosphorylation is expected to protect them against illness.
"ALPK2-overexpression inhibited the progression of diastolic dysfunction. Furthermore, it improved lung weight, which is frequently used as an indicator of heart failure," Yoshida concluded. "HFpEF is a developing global concern due to a lack of pharmacological therapeutic choices. Currently, there are only two treatments for HFpEF: SGLT2 inhibitors and ARNI. The ALPK2/TPM1 regulatory axis may present a unique therapeutic target for HFpEF, enabling the development of new ALPK2-targeted treatment approaches in the future."
References:
- ALPK2 prevents cardiac diastolic dysfunction in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (https://doi.org/10.1096/fj.202402103R)