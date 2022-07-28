About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Alcohol Addiction in Parents may Trigger Junk Food Addiction in Kids

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Alcoholic parents are more likely to raise foodaholic kids
  • Parents who are addicted to excessive alcohol drinking may be the true reason behind their child’s junk food eating habit

Alcohol Addiction in Parents may Trigger Junk Food Addiction in Kids

Parents with alcohol addiction are more likely to raise kids with junk food addiction, suggests a new study.

Parent's Drinking Habit Vs Child's Eating Habit

People with a parent having a history of excessive alcohol consumption problems are at greater risk for showing signs of addiction to highly processed foods, a new University of Michigan study found.

These foods, such as ice cream, chocolate, pizza and fries, contain unnaturally high amounts of refined carbohydrates and fats that may trigger an addictive response in some people.

U-M researchers wanted to know if a major risk factor for addiction—a parent with alcohol problems—predicted an increased risk of addiction to highly processed foods.
As many as 1 in 5 people seem to show this clinically significant addiction to highly processed foods, marked by a loss of control over intake, intense cravings and an inability to cut down despite negative consequences.

Is Addiction an Endless Loop?

"People who have a family history of addiction may be at greater risk for developing a problematic relationship with highly processed foods, which is really challenging in a food environment where these foods are cheap, accessible and heavily marketed," said Lindzey Hoover, U-M psychology graduate student and the study's lead author.

But, addictive responses didn't end with food, as people with food addiction were also more likely to exhibit personal problems with alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and vaping, the research showed.

Diets dominated by highly processed food and excessive intake of addictive substances are leading causes of preventable death in the modern world. This study suggests that interventions are needed to simultaneously reduce addictive eating and substance use.

"Public health approaches that have reduced the harm of other addictive substances, like restricting marketing to kids, may be important to consider reducing the negative impact of highly processed foods," Hoover said.

The study appears in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors. Co-authors are Hayley Yu, U-M psychology graduate student; Jenna Cummings, postdoctoral fellow for the Division of Population Health Research, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Stuart Ferguson, professor at the University of Tasmania; and Ashley Gearhardt, U-M associate professor of psychology.

Reference:

1. Co-occurrence of food addiction, obesity, problematic substance use, and parental history of problematic alcohol use - (https://psycnet.apa.org/doi/10.1037/adb0000870)

Source: Eurekalert
