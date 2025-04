Air Pollution May Disrupt Brain Development in Children

A study reveals that early air pollution exposure may disrupt brain network development in children.

Highlights: Higher air pollution exposure in early childhood linked to weaker brain connections

in early childhood linked to Disrupted brain networks may affect emotion processing and thinking skills

may affect Compensatory brain growth seen, but functional disruptions may persist

Exposure to air pollution in childhood is associated with reduced brain connectivity



How Air Pollution Affects Brain Development

Disrupted Communication Between Key Brain Regions

The Role of Brain Plasticity

Why These Findings Matter

A new study has found a worrying link between early-life air pollution exposure and weaker brain connections in children, sparking fresh concerns about how pollution might silently impact growing minds ().Published in, the study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation. It highlights the need for urgent action to curb pollution levels, especially in urban environments where exposure is highest.The researchers focused on how exposure to pollutants like, andcould influence brain networks responsible for key cognitive functions.The study analysed data from 3,626 children in the Generation R cohort from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Using brain scans taken at around ages 10 and 14, the team examined the children’s—how different brain regions communicate when not performing any specific task.Children exposed to higher levels of pollution fromshowedbetween the—the brain’s emotion-processing centre—and cortical networks involved in, andAnother striking finding was thatin the year leading up to the brain scans correlated with reduced communication between the(which detects stimuli in the environment) and the(involved in self-awareness and introspection).“These associations persist throughout adolescence, which may indicate persistent disruptions in the normal development of brain networks due to pollution exposure. This could affect emotional processing and cognitive functions,” explained Dr. Mònica Guxens, ICREA researcher at ISGlobal and lead author of the study.Interestingly, another recent study from the same team explored changes inin relation to pollution exposure during pregnancy and early childhood.Using data from 4,243 children, researchers found that exposure toandduring pregnancy was linked to a smaller hippocampus —the brain region crucial for memory—by age 8. However, as the children grew,was observed in the hippocampus, suggesting that the brain's plasticity may help repair some early damage.Despite these signs of resilience, no significant associations were found between pollution exposure and other brain structures likeThe study underscores theof air pollution on children's brain development. While some brain regions may adapt over time, the persistent disruptions in functional brain networks raise serious concerns."Given the widespread exposure to air pollution, these results reinforce the importance of policies aimed at reducing pollution levels, particularly in urban environments, to safeguard children's brain development," said Michelle Kusters, ISGlobal researcher and first author.Experts agree that more research is needed to fully understand how air pollution impacts the brain and to uncover ways to protect the youngest and most vulnerable.Source-Medindia