Air Pollution May Disrupt Brain Development in Children

A study reveals that early air pollution exposure may disrupt brain network development in children.
- Higher air pollution exposure in early childhood linked to weaker brain connections
- Disrupted brain networks may affect emotion processing and thinking skills
- Compensatory brain growth seen, but functional disruptions may persist
Exposure to air pollution in childhood is associated with reduced brain connectivity
Go to source). Published in Environment International, the study was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation. It highlights the need for urgent action to curb pollution levels, especially in urban environments where exposure is highest.
Early air pollution exposure could silently impact your child's brain growth! #brainhealth #airpollution #medindia’
How Air Pollution Affects Brain DevelopmentThe researchers focused on how exposure to pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), and nitrogen oxides (NOₓ) could influence brain networks responsible for key cognitive functions.
The study analysed data from 3,626 children in the Generation R cohort from Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Using brain scans taken at around ages 10 and 14, the team examined the children’s resting brain connectivity—how different brain regions communicate when not performing any specific task.
Disrupted Communication Between Key Brain Regions
Children exposed to higher levels of pollution from birth to three years old showed weaker connectivity between the amygdala—the brain’s emotion-processing centre—and cortical networks involved in attention, movement control, and auditory functions.
Another striking finding was that higher PM10 exposure in the year leading up to the brain scans correlated with reduced communication between the salience network (which detects stimuli in the environment) and the medial-parietal network (involved in self-awareness and introspection).
“These associations persist throughout adolescence, which may indicate persistent disruptions in the normal development of brain networks due to pollution exposure. This could affect emotional processing and cognitive functions,” explained Dr. Mònica Guxens, ICREA researcher at ISGlobal and lead author of the study.
The Role of Brain PlasticityInterestingly, another recent study from the same team explored changes in brain volume in relation to pollution exposure during pregnancy and early childhood.
Using data from 4,243 children, researchers found that exposure to fine particles (PM2.5) and copper during pregnancy was linked to a smaller hippocampus—the brain region crucial for memory—by age 8. However, as the children grew, compensatory growth was observed in the hippocampus, suggesting that the brain's plasticity may help repair some early damage.
Despite these signs of resilience, no significant associations were found between pollution exposure and other brain structures like white matter, cortical grey matter, or the cerebellum.
Why These Findings MatterThe study underscores the potential long-term impact of air pollution on children's brain development. While some brain regions may adapt over time, the persistent disruptions in functional brain networks raise serious concerns.
"Given the widespread exposure to air pollution, these results reinforce the importance of policies aimed at reducing pollution levels, particularly in urban environments, to safeguard children's brain development," said Michelle Kusters, ISGlobal researcher and first author.
Experts agree that more research is needed to fully understand how air pollution impacts the brain and to uncover ways to protect the youngest and most vulnerable.
The clock is ticking — every moment of inaction puts young minds at risk. Advocate for cleaner air now and protect the future generation before it’s too late.
Reference:
- Exposure to air pollution in childhood is associated with reduced brain connectivity - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1078866)
Source-Medindia