Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 08). Air Pollution May Disrupt Brain Development in Children . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 08, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/air-pollution-may-disrupt-brain-development-in-children-219497-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Air Pollution May Disrupt Brain Development in Children". Medindia. Apr 08, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/air-pollution-may-disrupt-brain-development-in-children-219497-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Air Pollution May Disrupt Brain Development in Children". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/air-pollution-may-disrupt-brain-development-in-children-219497-1.htm. (accessed Apr 08, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Air Pollution May Disrupt Brain Development in Children. Medindia, viewed Apr 08, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/air-pollution-may-disrupt-brain-development-in-children-219497-1.htm.