AI Turns Bone Scans Into Lifesaving Warnings for Heart Health

An advanced machine learning tool detects hidden heart disease and fracture risks through routine bone scans in seconds.

Highlights: Artificial intelligence identifies hidden heart disease risk in routine bone scans Abdominal aortic calcification is a stronger fracture predictor than bone density Vascular health plays a crucial role in identifying fall risk among older women

New AI Tool Detects Hidden Heart And Fracture Risks In Bone Scans Within Seconds, Say Scientists



Over 58% of older women's bone scans show high levels of aortic calcification, an indicator of heart disease and fall risks, which can now be detected in seconds with AI.’

High Prevalence of Aortic Calcification in Older Women

New machine-learning algorithm could identify cardiovascular risk at the click of a button



Clear Link Between Calcification and Physical Injury

