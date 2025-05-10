AI Turns Bone Scans Into Lifesaving Warnings for Heart Health

An advanced machine learning tool detects hidden heart disease and fracture risks through routine bone scans in seconds.
New AI Tool Detects Hidden Heart And Fracture Risks In Bone Scans Within Seconds, Say Scientists
The new automated system evaluates vertebral fracture assessment (VFA) images to detect abdominal aortic calcification (AAC), a major for conditions like heart attacks, strokes, and Traditionally, it takes trained professionals about five to six minutes to assess each image for AAC, but the new algorithm reduces that time—processing thousands of images in under a minute. This capability makes the technology highly scalable and practical for large-scale screenings.
Over 58% of older women's bone scans show high levels of aortic calcification, an indicator of heart disease and fall risks, which can now be detected in seconds with AI.’
According to research fellow Cassandra Smith, around 58% of older women undergoing routine bone scans showed moderate to high levels of AAC. Many were unaware of their heightened cardiovascular risk. Smith emphasized that women are often underdiagnosed and undertreated for heart conditions. This algorithm can improve detection rates during standard bone screenings, offering a vital opportunity for early intervention
New machine-learning algorithm could identify cardiovascular risk at the click of a button
Go to source).
Further research by ECU's Marc Sim has shown that AAC is not only a marker of cardiovascular disease but also a strong predictor of falls and bone fractures. In fact, AAC was found to be more reliable than traditional indicators such as bone density and a history of falls. Sim highlighted that current clinical evaluations often overlook vascular health in fall risk assessments.
Clear Link Between Calcification and Physical InjurySim also pointed out the direct relationship between arterial calcification and fall or fracture risk, stating that, “.” This finding reinforces the idea that vascular health plays a more critical role in physical injury prevention than previously understood.
By integrating this machine learning tool into routine bone scans, clinicians can now gain deeper insights into a patient’s vascular condition without requiring additional tests. This seamless integration enhances the diagnostic value of osteoporosis screenings by uncovering an often-overlooked factor—vascular calcification—which significantly contributes to fall and fracture risk.
In conclusion, integrating machine learning into bone scans enhances the detection of cardiovascular risks, improving early diagnosis and intervention. This innovation offers insights into vascular health, particularly for older women, and could transform osteoporosis screenings by addressing overlooked risk factors for falls and fractures.
