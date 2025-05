AI Turns Bone Scans Into Lifesaving Warnings for Heart Health

An advanced machine learning tool detects hidden heart disease and fracture risks through routine bone scans in seconds.

Highlights: Artificial intelligence identifies hidden heart disease risk in routine bone scans Abdominal aortic calcification is a stronger fracture predictor than bone density Vascular health plays a crucial role in identifying fall risk among older women

New AI Tool Detects Hidden Heart And Fracture Risks In Bone Scans Within Seconds, Say Scientists



Did You Know?

Over 58% of older women's bone scans show high levels of aortic calcification, an indicator of heart disease and fall risks, which can now be detected in seconds with AI.’

High Prevalence of Aortic Calcification in Older Women

New machine-learning algorithm could identify cardiovascular risk at the click of a button



Clear Link Between Calcification and Physical Injury

An advancedalgorithm can now detect hiddenandin under a minute—simply by analyzing routine bone scans. Developed through a collaboration between , this breakthrough enhances the of standard osteoporosis screenings by identifying critical health threats that often go unnoticed, such aslinked to serious cardiovascular and mobility issues ().The new automated system evaluates(VFA) images to detect(AAC), a major for conditions like heart attacks strokes , and Traditionally, it takes trained professionals about five to six minutes to assess each image for AAC, but the new algorithm reduces that time—processing thousands of images in. This capability makes the technology highly scalable and practical for large-scale screenings.According to research fellow Cassandra Smith, aroundundergoing routine bone scans showed moderate to high levels of AAC. Many were unaware of their heightened cardiovascular risk. Smith emphasized that women are often underdiagnosed and undertreated for heart conditions. This algorithm can improve detection rates during standard bone screenings, offering a vital opportunity for early intervention ().Further research by ECU's Marc Sim has shown that AAC is not only a marker of cardiovascular disease but also a strong predictor of. In fact, AAC was found to be more reliable than traditional indicators such as bone density and a history of falls. Sim highlighted that current clinical evaluations often overlook vascular health in fall risk assessments.Sim also pointed out the direct relationship between arterial calcification and fall or fracture risk, stating that, “.” This finding reinforces the idea that vascular health plays a more critical role in physical injury prevention than previously understood.By integrating this machine learning tool into routine bone scans, clinicians can now gain deeper insights into a patient’s vascular condition without requiring additional tests. This seamless integration enhances the diagnostic value of osteoporosis screenings by uncovering an often-overlooked factor—vascular calcification—which significantly contributes to fall and fracture risk.In conclusion, integrating machine learning into bone scans enhances the detection of cardiovascular risks, improving early diagnosis and intervention. This innovation offers insights into vascular health, particularly for older women, and could transform osteoporosis screenings by addressing overlooked risk factors for falls and fractures.Source-Medindia