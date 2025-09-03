Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, September 03). AI Tool Reduces Doctor Burnout and Boosts Patient Care . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 03, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-tool-reduces-doctor-burnout-and-boosts-patient-care-220908-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "AI Tool Reduces Doctor Burnout and Boosts Patient Care". Medindia. Sep 03, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-tool-reduces-doctor-burnout-and-boosts-patient-care-220908-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "AI Tool Reduces Doctor Burnout and Boosts Patient Care". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-tool-reduces-doctor-burnout-and-boosts-patient-care-220908-1.htm. (accessed Sep 03, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. AI Tool Reduces Doctor Burnout and Boosts Patient Care. Medindia, viewed Sep 03, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-tool-reduces-doctor-burnout-and-boosts-patient-care-220908-1.htm.