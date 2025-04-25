About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
AI Tool Predicts Heart Risk With Striking Accuracy
Advertisement

AI Tool Predicts Heart Risk With Striking Accuracy

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 25 2025 2:09 PM

AI calibration enhances HCM detection accuracy using ECG data.

Highlights:
  • AI algorithm accurately flags patients with potential HCM using ECG data
  • Calibrated predictions now offer specific probabilities instead of vague alerts
  • Early detection helps prioritize treatment and prevent sudden cardiac death
Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the future of healthcare. In a recent breakthrough, researchers at Mount Sinai have calibrated an AI algorithm to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) more accurately—transforming how doctors identify and manage this potentially life-threatening heart condition (1 Trusted Source
AI Algorithm Can Help Identify High-Risk Heart Patients to Quickly Diagnose, Expedite, and Improve Care

Go to source).

Artificial Intelligence may Accelerate Early Diagnosis of Dementia
Artificial Intelligence may Accelerate Early Diagnosis of Dementia
The accumulation of amyloid begins decades before the symptoms of dementia occur. However, this protein couldn't be used reliably as a predictive biomarker.
Advertisements

A Closer Look at the Stats

Mount Sinai’s team analyzed nearly 71,000 patients who had electrocardiograms (ECGs) between March 7, 2023, and January 18, 2024. Of these, 1,522 patients were flagged by the AI tool as positive for HCM. After reviewing clinical records and imaging data, researchers confirmed that the calibrated model could accurately estimate each patient’s likelihood of having the disease.


Advertisements
AI Reveals How the Brain Handles Real-Life Conversations
AI Reveals How the Brain Handles Real-Life Conversations
Artificial intelligence and brain recordings reveal how the brain processes real-time conversations.

What Is Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy?

HCM is a genetic heart condition that causes the walls of the heart to thicken, often without obvious symptoms in the early stages. It affects 1 in 200 people globally and is a leading cause of heart transplantation. Alarmingly, many individuals remain undiagnosed until serious complications—such as heart failure or sudden cardiac death—arise.


Advertisements
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...

How Viz HCM Is Changing the Game

The AI algorithm, known as Viz HCM, was previously FDA-approved to detect suspected cases of HCM from ECG readings. But until now, it provided binary outputs like "suspected HCM" or "high risk." Thanks to the Mount Sinai team’s model calibration, the tool now assigns numeric probabilities, giving patients more personalized and interpretable results.

For example, instead of vaguely flagging someone as “at risk,” the AI can now say: “You have a 60% chance of having HCM.” This provides clearer guidance for both clinicians and patients.


Underused Antidepressant For Postnatal Depression Improves Child Outcomes
Underused Antidepressant For Postnatal Depression Improves Child Outcomes
Severe postnatal depression linked to later maternal depression, poorer partner satisfaction, child challenges, motor/language issues, and heightened ADHD symptoms.

Faster, More Personalized Care

With these improvements, doctors can now:
  • Prioritize high-risk patients for follow-ups and treatment
  • Offer individualized explanations about their condition
  • Detect the disease before symptoms become severe
This approach means patients can receive early interventions, possibly preventing complications like sudden cardiac death—a known risk in undiagnosed HCM cases.

Real-World Impact: Smarter Triage, Better Outcomes

By integrating calibrated AI into the clinical workflow, healthcare providers can sort patient cases more effectively. Instead of a manual triage process, physicians are now supported by a sorting tool that places high-risk patients at the top of the list.

This level of precision not only saves time but may save lives, especially when dealing with a condition that is frequently underdiagnosed.

Silent Heart Disease Early

A Model for the Future

Mount Sinai’s approach represents "pragmatic implementation science"—turning high-performing algorithms into practical clinical tools. The ultimate goal? To expand this AI-powered system across other hospitals and health systems in the U.S.

Researchers also believe that this model calibration strategy could be applied to other conditions, potentially revolutionizing how diseases are flagged, tracked, and managed.

This innovative use of AI demonstrates how technology, when thoughtfully integrated, can elevate patient care to new levels. By delivering personalized, actionable insights, clinicians can better counsel patients and make timely decisions that change lives.

Harnessing calibrated AI in medicine isn’t just progress—it’s a powerful responsibility to save lives before it’s too late.

Reference:
  1. AI Algorithm Can Help Identify High-Risk Heart Patients to Quickly Diagnose, Expedite, and Improve Care - (https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2025/ai-algorithm-can-help-identify-high-risk-heart-patients-to-quickly-diagnose-expedite-and-improve-care)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional