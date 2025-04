AI Tool Predicts Heart Risk With Striking Accuracy

AI calibration enhances HCM detection accuracy using ECG data.

AI Algorithm Can Help Identify High-Risk Heart Patients to Quickly Diagnose, Expedite, and Improve Care



Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping the future of healthcare. In a recent breakthrough, researchers at Mount Sinai have calibrated an AI algorithm to detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) more accurately—transforming how doctors identify and manage this potentially life-threatening heart condition ().Mount Sinai’s team analyzedwho had electrocardiograms (ECGs) between March 7, 2023, and January 18, 2024. Of these,. After reviewing clinical records and imaging data, researchers confirmed that the calibrated model couldof having the disease.HCM is a genetic heart condition that causes the walls of the heart to thicken, often without obvious symptoms in the early stages. It affects. Alarmingly, many individuals remain undiagnosed until serious complications—such as heart failure or sudden cardiac death —arise.The AI algorithm, known as, was previously FDA-approved to detect suspected cases of HCM from ECG readings. But until now, it provided binary outputs like "suspected HCM" or "high risk." Thanks to the Mount Sinai team’s, the tool now assigns, giving patients more personalized and interpretable results.For example, instead of vaguely flagging someone as “at risk,” the AI can now say: “You have a 60% chance of having HCM.” This providesfor both clinicians and patients.With these improvements, doctors can now:This approach means patients can receive, possibly—a known risk in undiagnosed HCM cases.By integrating calibrated AI into the clinical workflow, healthcare providers can sort patient cases more effectively. Instead of a manual triage process, physicians are now supported by athat placesThis level of precision not only saves time but may, especially when dealing with a condition that is frequently underdiagnosed.Mount Sinai’s approach represents—turning high-performing algorithms into. The ultimate goal? To expand this AI-powered system across other hospitals and health systems in the U.S.Researchers also believe that thiscould be applied to other conditions, potentially revolutionizing how diseases are flagged, tracked, and managed.This innovative use of AI demonstrates how technology, when thoughtfully integrated, can elevate patient care to new levels. By delivering, clinicians can better counsel patients and make timely decisions that change lives.Source-Medindia