AI Tool Predicts Heart Risk With Striking Accuracy

A Closer Look at the StatsMount Sinai’s team analyzed nearly 71,000 patients who had electrocardiograms (ECGs) between March 7, 2023, and January 18, 2024. Of these, 1,522 patients were flagged by the AI tool as positive for HCM. After reviewing clinical records and imaging data, researchers confirmed that the calibrated model could accurately estimate each patient’s likelihood of having the disease.
What Is Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy?HCM is a genetic heart condition that causes the walls of the heart to thicken, often without obvious symptoms in the early stages. It affects 1 in 200 people globally and is a leading cause of heart transplantation. Alarmingly, many individuals remain undiagnosed until serious complications—such as heart failure or sudden cardiac death—arise.
How Viz HCM Is Changing the GameThe AI algorithm, known as Viz HCM, was previously FDA-approved to detect suspected cases of HCM from ECG readings. But until now, it provided binary outputs like "suspected HCM" or "high risk." Thanks to the Mount Sinai team’s model calibration, the tool now assigns numeric probabilities, giving patients more personalized and interpretable results.
For example, instead of vaguely flagging someone as “at risk,” the AI can now say: “You have a 60% chance of having HCM.” This provides clearer guidance for both clinicians and patients.
Faster, More Personalized CareWith these improvements, doctors can now:
- Prioritize high-risk patients for follow-ups and treatment
- Offer individualized explanations about their condition
- Detect the disease before symptoms become severe
Real-World Impact: Smarter Triage, Better OutcomesBy integrating calibrated AI into the clinical workflow, healthcare providers can sort patient cases more effectively. Instead of a manual triage process, physicians are now supported by a sorting tool that places high-risk patients at the top of the list.
This level of precision not only saves time but may save lives, especially when dealing with a condition that is frequently underdiagnosed.
A Model for the FutureMount Sinai’s approach represents "pragmatic implementation science"—turning high-performing algorithms into practical clinical tools. The ultimate goal? To expand this AI-powered system across other hospitals and health systems in the U.S.
Researchers also believe that this model calibration strategy could be applied to other conditions, potentially revolutionizing how diseases are flagged, tracked, and managed.
This innovative use of AI demonstrates how technology, when thoughtfully integrated, can elevate patient care to new levels. By delivering personalized, actionable insights, clinicians can better counsel patients and make timely decisions that change lives.
Harnessing calibrated AI in medicine isn’t just progress—it’s a powerful responsibility to save lives before it’s too late.
