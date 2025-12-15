AI Tool Finds Hidden Drug Targets Across Cancers

A new cancer-focused AI tool, DeepTarget, uncovers primary and secondary drug targets across hundreds of tumor types—opening the door for powerful drug repurposing.
- New AI tool predicts both primary and hidden secondary drug targets across cancers
- DeepTarget outperforms leading structural models in seven out of eight validation tests
- Offers a major boost for drug repurposing and personalized therapy
DeepTarget predicts anti-cancer mechanisms of action of small molecules by integrating drug and genetic screens
Go to source). Developed at Sanford Burnham Prebys and published in npj Precision Oncology, DeepTarget challenges a long-standing assumption in drug development: that small-molecule drugs act primarily through one intended target, and everything else is merely a side effect.
Instead, the tool shows that many drugs behave very differently depending on the cancer type, genetic makeup, and cellular context, creating opportunities to repurpose existing drugs for entirely new patient groups.
How DeepTarget WorksUnlike traditional approaches that rely on chemical structures or predicted docking interactions, DeepTarget integrates real experimental data from large-scale cancer drug screens and genetic dependency maps.
Its training dataset included:
- 1,450 drugs
- 371 cancer cell lines
- Comprehensive DepMap functional screens
Crucially, the AI system could also:
- Distinguish whether cancers were sensitive to the normal or mutant form of a protein
- Identify secondary drug targets that may drive therapeutic effects
- Explain why some tumors respond to drugs even when the expected target is absent
Case Study: Why Ibrutinib Works in Lung CancerIbrutinib is FDA-approved for blood cancers targeting BTK. Yet clinical reports showed that some lung cancer patients also respond, despite their tumors lacking BTK altogether. DeepTarget predicted that in lung tumors, the drug was acting instead on a mutant form of EGFR, a major oncogenic driver in lung cancer.
Laboratory validation confirmed:
- Lung cancer cells with mutant EGFR were far more sensitive to Ibrutinib
- Cells without the mutation showed minimal response
A New Framework for Drug RepurposingMany cancer drugs approved today have multiple targets, but these interactions are often ignored or mislabeled as undesirable. DeepTarget reframes them as opportunities.
The model successfully predicted secondary targets in dozens of well-characterized cancer drugs, opening the possibility of re-examining entire drug libraries for hidden therapeutic potential. Researchers say this approach mirrors real biological behavior more closely than molecular docking or structural predictions, which often miss pathway-level interactions.
What Comes NextThe team aims to expand DeepTarget into a platform for:
- Systematically repurposing FDA-approved drugs
- Designing new small molecules with multi-target potential
- Mapping cancer vulnerabilities that cannot be detected through traditional methods
Reference:
- DeepTarget predicts anti-cancer mechanisms of action of small molecules by integrating drug and genetic screens - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41698-025-01111-4)
