AI Detects 9 Dementia Types With Accuracy: One Scan, Instant Answers

StateViewer, an AI tool, identifies dementia types with 88 percent accuracy, improving both speed and precision of diagnosis using a single brain scan.

Brain imaging accuracy increased up to three times with new clinical tool

with new clinical tool Dementia diagnosis now faster and more precise even without specialist input

Identifying dementia type with just one widely available scan is now possible, thanks to a new artificial intelligence tool developed by Mayo Clinic. The technology, called, accurately classified, including Alzheimer's disease, in 88 percent of tested cases ().Results were published in, the official journal of the American Academy of Neurology.StateViewer not only deliveredalmost twice as fast as traditional workflows, but also. It was trained onfrom individuals with and without cognitive issues, helping clinicians analyze complex brain activity patterns with greater clarity.A significant advantage of StateViewer lies in its. This early clarity can be critical, especially as new treatments become available that require precise matching between therapy and condition.The tool offers a reliable solution for healthcare settings that may not have easy access to neurological specialists.With dementia continuing to rise globally, effective diagnosis has become more urgent than ever.Despite numerous diagnostic tools, ranging from cognitive assessments and imaging to laboratory testing, differentiating between dementia types like Alzheimer's , Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia remains difficult, even for highly trained professionals.StateViewer was created under the leadership of David Jones, M.D., a neurologist at Mayo Clinic and head of its Neurology Artificial Intelligence Program. Dr. Jones emphasized that every patient represents, and this tool represents a commitment to faster, more accurate diagnoses and tailored treatment options.Partnering with him was Leland Barnard, Ph.D., the lead data scientist behind the tool’s artificial intelligence. Barnard shared that the development process remained focused on the patients behind every brain scan, aiming to offer immediate and insightful diagnostic support to clinicians. Thishighlights how machine learning can play a transformative role in medicine.StateViewer analyzes, which trackto indicate areas of activity. By comparing a patient’s scan to thousands of reference scans with confirmed dementia diagnoses, the tool identifies matching activity patterns that point to specific dementia types or even combinations.Each dementia type affects different regions of the brain.disrupts memory and cognitive-processing areas,influences regions involved in movement and attention, andimpacts areas tied to language and behavior.StateViewer displays its findings through, offering visual explanations accessible even to clinicians without specialized neurology training.In conclusion, StateViewer represents a major leap in clinical diagnostics, offering a fast, accurate, and widely accessible way to identify various forms of dementia. With its ability to transform a single scan into a clear diagnostic guide, it holds promise for improving patient outcomes, especially in settings where neurology expertise is limited.Source-Medindia