Advanced Labor Cesareans Raise Womb Scarring Risk

A new UCL study reveals that women undergoing Cesarean births at an advanced stage of labor are nearly eight times more likely to develop low-lying womb scars that may heal poorly and raise the risk of preterm births in future pregnancies.

Highlights: Cesarean during late labor greatly increases womb scarring risk

These scars can cause poor healing and more pregnancy issues later

Risk of early delivery and pregnancy loss rises with low Cesarean scars

Eightfold Increase in Cervical Scarring

Unhealed Scars Increase Future Pregnancy Risks

Better Surgical Planning and Postnatal Care Needed

