Advanced Labor Cesareans Raise Womb Scarring Risk

A new UCL study reveals that women undergoing Cesarean births at an advanced stage of labor are nearly eight times more likely to develop low-lying womb scars that may heal poorly and raise the risk of preterm births in future pregnancies.
- Cesarean during late labor greatly increases womb scarring risk
- These scars can cause poor healing and more pregnancy issues later
- Risk of early delivery and pregnancy loss rises with low Cesarean scars
Postnatal healing of cesarean scar: an ultrasound study
Go to source). Lead author Dr. Maria Ivan explained that women who undergo late-stage Cesarean birth (around 8–10 cm dilation) are far more likely to develop scars near the cervix, which could increase the chance of preterm delivery in future pregnancies.
Even minutes matter in labor - #Cesarean births performed late can raise hidden risks for future pregnancies. #pregnancycare #womenshealth #csection #pretermbirth #medindia’
Eightfold Increase in Cervical ScarringThe study reviewed 93 women who had a Cesarean during active labor, defined as the cervix being at least 4 cm dilated. Participants underwent transvaginal ultrasound scans four to twelve months after birth. Almost every participant had evidence of a womb scar.
For each additional centimeter of cervical dilation during labor, the scar formed approximately 0.88 mm lower in the womb. Women who had Cesarean births in advanced labor were eight times more likely to have low scars—either near or within the cervix. These scars were also the least likely to heal properly, with a greater presence of scar niches—small defects in the uterine wall that can lead to infertility, irregular bleeding, and pregnancy complications. Around 42% of scars were identified lower in the womb, making them more prone to such healing defects.
Unhealed Scars Increase Future Pregnancy RisksAccording to Professor Anna David, Co-Author and Deputy Director at Tommy’s National Centre for Preterm Birth Research, these findings emphasize the link between Cesarean births in advanced labor and future preterm birth risk. Scars located near the cervix often show reduced healing and are more likely to form niches that disrupt the uterine lining, increasing the likelihood of early delivery.
Dr. David noted, “Our findings highlight how the stage of labor and the baby’s position at the time of surgery influence how well the uterus recovers, which is crucial for planning safe future pregnancies.”
Better Surgical Planning and Postnatal Care NeededThe researchers call for improved surgical planning and follow-up care for women undergoing Cesareans during advanced labor. These findings pave the way for developing techniques to improve uterine healing and reduce future complications.
Dr. Jyotsna Vohra, Director of Research at Tommy’s charity, added that unplanned Cesareans often occur under stressful conditions. “To find that these mothers face added risks of preterm birth later increases their anxiety—but this research brings an opportunity to predict and prevent such complications.”
In England, the rate of Cesarean deliveries has risen from 26% in 2013/14 to 42% in 2023/24, with more than 225,000 Cesarean births recorded last year. Experts urge implementing better postnatal assessments for women who experience late-stage Cesarean operations to monitor scar healing and reproductive health.
Reference:
- Postnatal healing of cesarean scar: an ultrasound study - (https://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(25)00666-0/fulltext)
Source-Medindia