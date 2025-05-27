Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. (2025, May 27). Adolescents at Risk: Lancet Report Calls for Urgent Global Action . Medindia. Retrieved on May 27, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adolescents-at-risk-lancet-report-calls-for-urgent-global-action-219964-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Adolescents at Risk: Lancet Report Calls for Urgent Global Action". Medindia. May 27, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adolescents-at-risk-lancet-report-calls-for-urgent-global-action-219964-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. "Adolescents at Risk: Lancet Report Calls for Urgent Global Action". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adolescents-at-risk-lancet-report-calls-for-urgent-global-action-219964-1.htm. (accessed May 27, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Nikitha Narayanan. 2025. Adolescents at Risk: Lancet Report Calls for Urgent Global Action. Medindia, viewed May 27, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/adolescents-at-risk-lancet-report-calls-for-urgent-global-action-219964-1.htm.