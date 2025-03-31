ADHD, Aging, and Brain Iron: Insights into Attention and Cognitive Decline

Higher brain iron in ADHD may indicate increased neurodegeneration risk.
- Adults with ADHD exhibit higher brain iron levels, which may contribute to cognitive decline
- Higher Neurofilament Light chain (NfL) levels, linked to neurodegeneration, correlate with increased brain iron in ADHD
- Findings suggest a potential long-term risk to brain health, emphasizing the need for further research and targeted interventions
Excess iron in the brain can contribute to oxidative stress, which is linked to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. #iron #ADHD #medindia’
Iron Levels Assemble: Unraveling ADHD’s Brain ChemistryWhen it comes to brain health, iron is a super mineral. The neurological system depends on iron to execute three vital processes
- Neurotransmitter synthesis
- Oxygen transport and to
- Create myelin for enhanced nerve impulse transmission.
Researchers compared the brain iron levels of adults with ADHD and healthy controls using an advanced imaging method known as Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Brain iron load and neuroaxonal vulnerability in adult attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder
Go to source).
The findings demonstrated a clear pattern:
- Iron accumulation was considerably higher in ADHD individuals, especially in the precentral cortex and other important brain regions.
- This raises the possibility of a biological indicator that differentiates ADHD on a neurological level.
- Combining with brain imaging, the study looked at Neurofilament Light chain (NfL), as a biomarker of neuroaxonal susceptibility.
- NfL levels, which are frequently associated with neurodegeneration, were found to be higher in ADHD patients with higher precentral cortical iron.
Neuroaxonal Fragility in ADHD: A Closer Look at Brain HealthAccording to the research, adults with ADHD have different levels of iron in their brains, which could lead to neuroaxonal susceptibility and affect the health of the neurons that control cognitive performance. This may account for executive dysfunction, attentional deficiencies, and a long-term risk of neurodegeneration.Although the underlying mechanisms are not yet known, prior research indicates that persons with ADHD may be at higher risk of developing dementia. This study elucidates a potential link between elevated brain iron, neurodegenerative diseases, and oxidative stress and neuroaxonal damage.
The Blueprint Upgrade: Reconsidering Brain Iron and ADHDDespite its limitations, including a small sample size and cross-sectional data, this study shows a connection between ADHD, brain iron levels, and neuroaxonal susceptibility. More research is required to determine the effects of lifestyle choices and drugs. Importantly, children's brain iron levels are lower than those of adults, which raises concerns regarding adaptability versus neurodegeneration. This information is crucial for future studies on ADHD and its treatment.
Being the first study to discover this connection, it offers a foundation for future research on the long-term neurological impacts of ADHD!
Reference:
- Brain iron load and neuroaxonal vulnerability in adult attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pcn.13806)
Globally, around 2.5 percent adults and 5 percent of children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A study published in Nature Genetics has uncovered the genetic variants underlying ADHD. About 12 independent loci on the genome ...