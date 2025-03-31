About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

ADHD, Aging, and Brain Iron: Insights into Attention and Cognitive Decline

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 31 2025 4:22 PM

Higher brain iron in ADHD may indicate increased neurodegeneration risk.

ADHD, Aging, and Brain Iron: Insights into Attention and Cognitive Decline
Highlights:
  • Adults with ADHD exhibit higher brain iron levels, which may contribute to cognitive decline
  • Higher Neurofilament Light chain (NfL) levels, linked to neurodegeneration, correlate with increased brain iron in ADHD
  • Findings suggest a potential long-term risk to brain health, emphasizing the need for further research and targeted interventions
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is not only a childhood phase, it affects attention, impulse control, and everyday living. Research shows that ADHD persists through adulthood for numerous individuals, although society frequently correlates it with children. It creates neurological changes that influence long-term brain health.
The role of iron in the brain is an emerging topic of research. It emphasizes the relationship among neuroaxonal fragility, brain iron levels, and cognitive aging in ADHD, highlighting the necessity of a permanent, comprehensive approach to healthcare!


ADHD Screening Calculator
ADHD Screening Calculator
Do you think that paying attention to someone is becoming impossible? This ADHD calculator may have the answer to your problem!
Advertisement

Iron Levels Assemble: Unraveling ADHD’s Brain Chemistry

When it comes to brain health, iron is a super mineral. The neurological system depends on iron to execute three vital processes
  1. Neurotransmitter synthesis
  2. Oxygen transport and to
  3. Create myelin for enhanced nerve impulse transmission.
A considerable amount of iron exists within the basal ganglia structure of the brain and plays a vital role in learning, motor control, and cognitive functions. However, maintaining the right balance is crucial. Both too much and too little iron can affect brain function and raise the risk of neuronal damage and oxidative stress.

Researchers compared the brain iron levels of adults with ADHD and healthy controls using an advanced imaging method known as Quantitative Susceptibility Mapping (QSM) (1 Trusted Source
Brain iron load and neuroaxonal vulnerability in adult attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder

Go to source).

The findings demonstrated a clear pattern:
  • Iron accumulation was considerably higher in ADHD individuals, especially in the precentral cortex and other important brain regions.
  • This raises the possibility of a biological indicator that differentiates ADHD on a neurological level.
  • Combining with brain imaging, the study looked at Neurofilament Light chain (NfL), as a biomarker of neuroaxonal susceptibility.
  • NfL levels, which are frequently associated with neurodegeneration, were found to be higher in ADHD patients with higher precentral cortical iron.
This suggests a potential long-term risk to brain health and the need for more research.


Advertisement
Iron Intake Calculator
Iron Intake Calculator
This is a quick calculator to find out how much iron is needed for babies, girls, boys, men, women, pregnant and breast feeding women. The Intake Calculator also includes iron rich foods.

Neuroaxonal Fragility in ADHD: A Closer Look at Brain Health

According to the research, adults with ADHD have different levels of iron in their brains, which could lead to neuroaxonal susceptibility and affect the health of the neurons that control cognitive performance. This may account for executive dysfunction, attentional deficiencies, and a long-term risk of neurodegeneration.Although the underlying mechanisms are not yet known, prior research indicates that persons with ADHD may be at higher risk of developing dementia. This study elucidates a potential link between elevated brain iron, neurodegenerative diseases, and oxidative stress and neuroaxonal damage.


Advertisement
Analyzing Brain Iron Levels can Improve ADHD Diagnosis Accuracy
Analyzing Brain Iron Levels can Improve ADHD Diagnosis Accuracy
A new study published in the journal Radiology reveals that analyzing brain iron levels can help improve the accuracy of diagnosing attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The Blueprint Upgrade: Reconsidering Brain Iron and ADHD

Despite its limitations, including a small sample size and cross-sectional data, this study shows a connection between ADHD, brain iron levels, and neuroaxonal susceptibility. More research is required to determine the effects of lifestyle choices and drugs. Importantly, children's brain iron levels are lower than those of adults, which raises concerns regarding adaptability versus neurodegeneration. This information is crucial for future studies on ADHD and its treatment.

Being the first study to discover this connection, it offers a foundation for future research on the long-term neurological impacts of ADHD!

"Harness your Brain Iron Wisely!"


Reference:
  1. Brain iron load and neuroaxonal vulnerability in adult attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pcn.13806)

Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified
Genetic Risk Factors for ADHD Identified
Globally, around 2.5 percent adults and 5 percent of children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A study published in Nature Genetics has uncovered the genetic variants underlying ADHD. About 12 independent loci on the genome ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional