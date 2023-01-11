About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Adding Sugar to Your Coffee Poses No Significant Health Risks
Advertisement

Adding Sugar to Your Coffee Poses No Significant Health Risks

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM
Highlights:
  • Research from the Copenhagen Male Study debunks concerns over sugar in coffee or tea
  • Small additions of sugar show no substantial impact on all-cause mortality or disease incidence
  • Homemade beverages contain far less sugar than their store-bought counterparts

Does adding sugar to your daily cup of coffee or tea really spell disaster for your health?

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Blood Sugar Chart
Blood Sugar Chart
The blood sugar chart gives you the fasting glucose values and glucose tolerance test values for normal people and people with early diabetes and established diabetes. Also use the calculator to find out if you have diabetes.
Advertisement


A longitudinal study conducted by researchers from Denmark and the Netherlands sought to solve this age-old conundrum. Their findings, published in PLOS ONE, provide a fresh perspective on an issue that has long plagued health-conscious individuals.

The Sugar Conundrum

Sugar, often vilified for its association with various health problems, has been linked to tooth decay, obesity, and heart disease. The American Heart Association cautions against exceeding daily recommended sugar intake, which stands at 9 teaspoons for men and 6 teaspoons for women. With a single can of soda exceeding these limits, it's evident that many routinely overshoot these recommendations.

The researchers embarked on a meticulous analysis of data from the renowned Copenhagen Male Study, which commenced in the 1970s. This study initially targeted Danish men between the ages of 40 and 59, focusing on a range of health parameters. Subsequent follow-up sessions included vital measurements like blood pressure, height, and weight. Importantly, participants divulged their coffee and tea habits, shedding light on whether they incorporated sugar into their daily brews.
Blood Sugar-Conversion
Blood Sugar-Conversion
Our easy to use blood sugar calculator helps you to get your blood sugar conversion results either in mg/dl used by the American system or in mmol/l used by the British system, which is accepted worldwide.
Advertisement

From the extensive dataset, 2,923 men met the stringent criteria for inclusion in the study. These men boasted no prior history of heart disease, cancer, or type 2 diabetes upon entry into the study. Furthermore, they were all regular consumers of coffee or tea. Remarkably, the researchers had access to medical records for a staggering 99% of participants, ensuring a robust foundation for their analysis.

Sweet Findings: Moderation in the level of Sugar Added Poses no Health Risk

Though the researchers did not specify the exact quantity of sugar participants added to their drinks, they operated under the assumption that it was a modest amount. This assumption proved instrumental, as it allowed for a broad-spectrum analysis. Astonishingly, the study unearthed no significant divergence in health outcomes between those who sweetened their beverages and those who abstained. The mortality rate for the sugar group was 89.9%, while the no-sugar group stood at 87.5%. This negligible difference persisted over time, rendering the addition of sugar to coffee or tea a negligible factor in all-cause mortality (1 Trusted Source
Use of sugar in coffee and tea and long-term risk of mortality in older adult Danish men: 32 years of follow-up from a prospective cohort study

Go to source).

Interestingly, the study also scrutinized heart disease mortality rates, revealing a similarly slight discrepancy. The sugar group tallied a 38.2% rate, marginally higher than the no-sugar group's 35.3%. When assessing the incidence of type 2 diabetes, the tables turned, with the no-sugar group exhibiting a slightly elevated risk. Yet again, the disparities were not statistically significant, reinforcing the study's core revelation: sweetening your daily cuppa poses no substantial health risks.

Dr. Sarah Stombaugh, a distinguished family medicine physician, affirmed the study's significance, asserting that small sugar additions to coffee or tea appear benign. She underscored the distinction between home-brewed and commercial beverages, emphasizing the relatively modest sugar content of homemade concoctions. Registered dietitian nutritionist Kelsey Costa echoed this sentiment, elucidating that the sugar content in homemade tea or coffee pales in comparison to its commercial counterparts (2 Trusted Source
Even with a little sugar, coffee may still be good for health

Go to source).

To conclude, in a world rife with dietary admonitions, it's essential to discern myth from reality. This study dismantles the notion that sugar in your daily brew is a harbinger of health woes. While vigilance about sugar intake remains crucial, adding a touch of sweetness to your coffee or tea at home need not be fraught with apprehension.

"So, savor your morning ritual with confidence, knowing that a spoonful of sugar may not be as bitter as it seems."

References :
  1. Use of sugar in coffee and tea and long-term risk of mortality in older adult Danish men: 32 years of follow-up from a prospective cohort study - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0292882)
  2. Even with a little sugar, coffee may still be good for health - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/even-with-a-little-sugar-coffee-may-still-be-good-for-health)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
Blood sugar spikes after meals may deteriorate health. An active lifestyle and a healthy meal plate will regulate the blood sugar levels after eating.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
Drugs for Treatment of How to Reduce Blood Sugar Spikes After Meals
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess ...
Coffee

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include ...
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without ...
Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.
Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and ...
Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down ...
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of ...

Latest Health Watch

Preventing Diabetic Retinopathy in Youth

Preventing Diabetic Retinopathy in Youth

Diabetic retinopathy affects persons with type 1 diabetes more quickly and can be avoided by strictly regulating blood sugar and blood pressure levels.
Bariatric Surgery Increases Dental Caries Incidence

Bariatric Surgery Increases Dental Caries Incidence

Surgical obesity treatment increases the risk of dental cavities—important findings for healthcare professionals.
Stroke Chances are Higher in Bathroom: Know How to Prevent Them

Stroke Chances are Higher in Bathroom: Know How to Prevent Them

Discover why strokes often occur in bathrooms and learn crucial prevention tips for a safer bathing experience.
Can All Variants of COVID-19 Infect the Brain?

Can All Variants of COVID-19 Infect the Brain?

All COVID-19 variants have the capacity to penetrate the brain and infect nerve tissue, mostly through the olfactory nerves.
Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer: Balancing Maternal and Fetal Health

Pregnancy-Associated Breast Cancer: Balancing Maternal and Fetal Health

Learn about the risks, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer during pregnancy and the possibility of breastfeeding post-treatment.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Adding Sugar to Your Coffee Poses No Significant Health Risks Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests